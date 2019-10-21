Kelly Clarkson sings a duet with Cyndi Lauper

MUMBAI: Singer Kelly Clarkson performed True Colors as a duet with Girls just want to have fun hitmaker Cyndi Lauper. It was like a "dream come true" for former American Idol winner Clarkson.

The singers performed the iconic song together during an episode of Clarkson's talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show", reports people.com.

During the episode, Clarkson welcomed Lauper as one of her guests. The two also decided to perform a stripped-down duet of Lauper's iconic song "True colors".

"You start us off, I'm so excited!" Clarkson said ahead of the duet, with her hands cupped around her mouth in joy.

During the performance, the duo traded verses - Lauper taking the first, while Clarkson took the second - before they joined together and harmonised during the choruses. Lauper also played the dulcimer throughout the acoustic duet.

After the stars finished singing, Clarkson happily said: "Life made! I'm not kidding, that was a dream come true for me. Thank you!"

During their conversation, Lauper revealed that she loved Clarkson's song "Stronger (What doesn't kill you)".

"You know that song?!" Clarkson asked, throwing her hands into the air. "I'm so cool right now!"

"I do," Lauper responded back. "Whenever I was feeling really downtrodden, I would sing along with you."

(Source: IANS)