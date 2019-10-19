RadioandMusic
News |  19 Oct 2019 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Song 'Hona Chaida' is about my aspirations and love life: Arjun Kanungo

MUMBAI: After blockbusters Baki Batein Pine Baad, Aya Na Tu Arjun is back with his Punjabi party number Pharse Hona Chaida, a VYRL Original track.

In an exclusive chat with Radioandmusic Arjun Kanungo spoke to us about the song, “Hona Chaida is an ode to wishes and dreams. It's about my aspirations in love and life. It's something that everyone can relate to.”

Watch here:

He exclaims that his sound is something no one else can copy and that he tries his best to collaborate with artists who are at the top of their game and write lyrics that he can believe in. Which is why Baaki Baatein Peene Baad and Ek Dafaa still played in clubs even after four years.

A song that released at the same time with Hona Chaida was Nadaaniyaan from The Sky is Pink which was also sung by Arjun Kanungo.

On this project Kanungo did add a few words, “In this track specifically I wasn't playing a rap star but a pop star! I just happen to rap for a verse but the rest of it is singing all the way! I'm glad people liked the rap. I have done a lot of things for the ‘first’ time. Firstly I did an onscreen dance, then I did write the rap section and sung it myself.”

On his upcoming front, Arjun Kanungo would be seen working alongside Amit Trivedi for an upcoming film.

