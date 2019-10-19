RadioandMusic
News |  19 Oct 2019

Gryffin premieres new single 'Body Back' ft. Maia Wright

MUMBAI: L.A.-based artist/producer Gryffin has shared the latest single from his forthcoming album Gravity: a full-hearted and feel-good track titled Body Back, featuring Swedish singer/songwriter Maia Wright. The highly anticipated full-length debut from Gryffin, Gravity will be released via Darkroom/Geffen Records on 24 October.

Dance-ready and deeply emotional, Body Back delivers a gloriously catchy getting-back-together anthem. As Wright makes a passionate plea to reunite with a jilted lover, Gryffin matches her heart-melting melodies and crystalline vocals with a sleek arrangement of shimmering beats.

 Body Back follows Gryffin’s recent premiere of the head-turning video for OMG — a #16 hit on Billboard’s US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, featuring vocals from multi-platinum Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen. Directed by fast-rising filmmaker Ani Acopian, the bright and playful visual arrived on October 10th. Check it out.

Along with Body Back and OMG, Gravity will include several other hit singles from Gryffin, such as Hurt People (a collaboration with singer/songwriter Aloe Blacc, co-written by Bastille frontman Dan Smith), “Baggage” by Gryffin with Gorgon City ft. AlunaGeorge (praised by Dancing Astronaut as a “perfectly poignant and danceable requiem to the summer season”), “All You Need to Know” by Gryffin with SLANDER ft. Calle Lehmann (a #12 hit on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic chart), and Remember ft. ZOHARA (a track that reached number one on Dance radio).

 Last week in L.A., Gryffin kicked off his fall U.S. headlining tour with two sold-out shows at the Shrine Auditorium (marking a total of 10,000 tickets sold). The Gravity II Tour will bring Gryffin’s newly reinvented live show to 35 dates across the country, wrapping up on 7 December at SOMA in San Diego.

Tickets for all Gravity II Tour dates are available now at

DATES FOR GRYFFIN’S Gravity II Tour:

October 18 –  Avila Beach, CA –  Avila Beach

October 19 – San Jose, CA –  Event Center SJSU

October 20 – Sacramento, CA –  Ace of Spades

October 22 – Boise, ID –  Knitting Factory

October 25 – Denver, CO –  Mission Ballroom

October 26 – Kansas City, MO – Truman

October 27 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

October 29 – St. Louis, MO – Pop's

October 30 – Bloomington, IN – Bluebird

October 31 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak

November 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

November 2 – Cleveland, OH – Agora

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe

November 6 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

November 7 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

November 9 – Columbus, OH – Express Live

November 12 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

November 13 – Richmond, VA – The National

November 14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

November 15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

November 16 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

November 17 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz

November 19 – Greenville, SC – Firmament

November 20 – Charleston, SC – The Senate

November 21 – Tallahassee, FL – Moon Theatre

November 22 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live

November 23 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

November 26 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

November 27 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

November 28 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

November 30 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

December 4 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

December 5 – Anaheim, California – House of Blues

December 7 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Gryffin
