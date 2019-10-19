Gryffin premieres new single 'Body Back' ft. Maia Wright
MUMBAI: L.A.-based artist/producer Gryffin has shared the latest single from his forthcoming album Gravity: a full-hearted and feel-good track titled Body Back, featuring Swedish singer/songwriter Maia Wright. The highly anticipated full-length debut from Gryffin, Gravity will be released via Darkroom/Geffen Records on 24 October.
Dance-ready and deeply emotional, Body Back delivers a gloriously catchy getting-back-together anthem. As Wright makes a passionate plea to reunite with a jilted lover, Gryffin matches her heart-melting melodies and crystalline vocals with a sleek arrangement of shimmering beats.
Body Back follows Gryffin’s recent premiere of the head-turning video for OMG — a #16 hit on Billboard’s US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, featuring vocals from multi-platinum Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen. Directed by fast-rising filmmaker Ani Acopian, the bright and playful visual arrived on October 10th. Check it out.
Along with Body Back and OMG, Gravity will include several other hit singles from Gryffin, such as Hurt People (a collaboration with singer/songwriter Aloe Blacc, co-written by Bastille frontman Dan Smith), “Baggage” by Gryffin with Gorgon City ft. AlunaGeorge (praised by Dancing Astronaut as a “perfectly poignant and danceable requiem to the summer season”), “All You Need to Know” by Gryffin with SLANDER ft. Calle Lehmann (a #12 hit on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic chart), and Remember ft. ZOHARA (a track that reached number one on Dance radio).
Last week in L.A., Gryffin kicked off his fall U.S. headlining tour with two sold-out shows at the Shrine Auditorium (marking a total of 10,000 tickets sold). The Gravity II Tour will bring Gryffin’s newly reinvented live show to 35 dates across the country, wrapping up on 7 December at SOMA in San Diego.
Tickets for all Gravity II Tour dates are available now at
DATES FOR GRYFFIN’S Gravity II Tour:
October 18 – Avila Beach, CA – Avila Beach
October 19 – San Jose, CA – Event Center SJSU
October 20 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
October 22 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
October 25 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
October 26 – Kansas City, MO – Truman
October 27 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
October 29 – St. Louis, MO – Pop's
October 30 – Bloomington, IN – Bluebird
October 31 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak
November 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
November 2 – Cleveland, OH – Agora
November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe
November 6 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts
November 7 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
November 9 – Columbus, OH – Express Live
November 12 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
November 13 – Richmond, VA – The National
November 14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
November 15 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
November 16 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore
November 17 – Raleigh, NC – Ritz
November 19 – Greenville, SC – Firmament
November 20 – Charleston, SC – The Senate
November 21 – Tallahassee, FL – Moon Theatre
November 22 – Orlando, FL – Plaza Live
November 23 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Live
November 26 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater
November 27 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
November 28 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
November 30 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
December 4 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
December 5 – Anaheim, California – House of Blues
December 7 – San Diego, CA – SOMA