RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Oct 2019 19:15 |  By RnMTeam

Timeless Amit Trivedi songs at the OnePlus music festival

MUMBAI: Amit Trivedi is not only a singer and lyricist he is also an Indian film score composer and music director. He rose to fame with the critically acclaimed music hits from the movie Dev D which also bagged him many awards, catapulting him straight into the big league.

This prolific artist has become a staple on music charts across the country and the Festival on November 16 offers an opportunity to hear the songs live. Although he hasn't revealed the list formally, but our guesses are right up here. Take a look.

1. Udta Punjab title track from Udta Punjab

From the first note, this song will have you grooving along. Whether it's the high energy chorus or the head tapping hook step, every time this song plays at a party, you know the energy levels are going to skyrocket!

2. Gulabo from Shandaar

A true highlight of the film, Gulabo in Amit's own words is quintessential Hindi film music, something he cannot go wrong with.

3. London Thumakda from Queen

It's hard to find a sangeet playlist that doesn't include this song. From the moment it was released, the combination of the song's catchy tune and hook step made sure it would have everyone up and dancing.

4. Emotional Atyachar (Rock Version) and Pardesi  from Dev D

The entire album with an eclectic song mix won multiple awards including two Filmfares. While the collection as a whole became massively popular with the youth, the song Emotional Atyachar definitely became a catch phrase among many.

5. Gal Mitthi Mitthi  from Aisha

The music of this film is another ode to the diversity Amit Trivedi brings to his compositions. From its title track to the folksy Sham the soundtrack has something for every mood. The music arrangements for Gal Mitthi adds interest and even the remix version gives the track new life.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Amit Trivedi Dev D Udta Punjab London thumakda Gulabo Emotional atyachar Pardesi Gal Mitthi Mitthi Aisha
Related news
News | 16 Oct 2019

Experiences Dua Lipa should cross off her Mumbai bucket-list

MUMBAI: The latest star on the block, British singer/songwriter Dua Lipa has taken the music world by storm. At the age of 22, this performer has won three Brit Awards and two Grammys, topping the charts in 2018 with her number one single, New Rules.

read more
News | 20 Sep 2019

DJ Nucleya proud of his International Emmy nominated show

MUMBAI:  Indian electronic music producer-DJ Udyan Sagar, popular as Nucleya, is proud to be a part of the show, The Remix that has received a nomination for International Emmy Awards.

read more
News | 18 Sep 2019

Live in Concert: Get ready to groove with Jassie Gill in Mumbai

MUMBAI: We have a good news for all the Punjabi music lovers. Brace yourself as Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla has something special planned for you this month.

read more
News | 04 Jul 2019

I usually get to sing intricate songs: Javed Ali

MUMBAI: Popular Bollywood playback singer Javed Ali says most composers offer him to sing songs that are either semi-classical or are intricate in their composition. "I usually get to sing songs that have 'h

read more
News | 26 Jun 2019

Jonita releases cover of ‘There’s No Way’

MUMBAI: This time around, Jonita is back on YouTube with her rendition of the popular track, There’s No Way by American pop singer Lauv, best known for his song, I Like Me Better. The cover also features her friend-guitarist, music producer and frequent collaborator, Keba Jeremiah.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Yamaha Music introduces its latest range of soundbars with in-built Alexa voice control in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan, a global leader in audio read more

News
RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI:  Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbairead more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live' is back with Sukh-E

MUMBAI: Put on your dancing shoes and get grooving as 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio sread more

News
CD Baby announces expansion into India

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of two notable Inread more

Press Releases
Radio City sets up a community radio in Bangalore Central Jail

MUMBAI: Radio City, in a yet another pioneering move contributed in the setting up of Karnataka’read more

top# 5 articles

1
Elton John advises Lewis Capaldi to learn piano

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is learning to play piano on the advice of the legendary singer Sir Elton John. The 23-year-old Scottish...read more

2
Emiway Bantai speaks about his organic fame through 'Jaruratich Nai Hai'

MUMBAI: Machayenge fame Emiway’s latest single Zaruratich Nai Hai is amassing a huge response out on YouTube. Directed by Joe Howard and Jay Alam,...read more

3
Gryffin premieres new single 'Body Back' ft. Maia Wright

MUMBAI: L.A.-based artist/producer Gryffin has shared the latest single from his forthcoming album Gravity: a full-hearted and feel-good track...read more

4
Au/Ra, Alan Walker release new track 'Ghost'

MUMBAI: Alternative pop singer Au/Ra and DJ Alan Walker have unveiled a new track titled Ghost.Ghost  is the latest offering from the upcoming Death...read more

5
Blinkie new track 'Must Be Love' featuring Celina Sharma

MUMBAI: The London-based producer Blinkie commands a distinctive space in the contemporary music scene, consisting crafting dance floor-igniting...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group