News |  18 Oct 2019 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jonas: Priyanka is incredible in every way

Los Angeles: Singer Nick Jonas, who celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, says his wife is incredible in every way and that she has taught him so much about Indian culture and her religion.

Nick on Friday took to Twitter, where he shared two photographs of himself along with Priyanka. In the image, the two are seen in Indian wear.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" Nick captioned the image.

Priyanka, whose latest on screen outing was in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink married Nick in 2018 in Rajasthan.

(IANS)

