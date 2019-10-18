Midival Punditz release track Purvayi feat. Papon

MUMBAI: Newly released song by duo Midival Punditz and their third and final Easterly of the trio series, Purvayi is out on all major platforms today.

For Purvayi, the Punditz teamed up with their long-time trusted collaborator and touring mate Papon, the amazingly talented folk singer from Assam.

Click here to view the video:

The track takes inspiration from Assamese folk music and nature. The word Purvayi itself means ‘Easterly Winds’ and the song has an old school MP Nostalgic feel to it with Melodic Drum and Bass interweaved with blissful folk vocals of Papon.

Purvayi is now streaming on all major purchase and streaming platforms.

Remixes of each of the singles by an amazing set of artistes from across the world, such as Gaudi, Blot!, Komorebi and Curtain Blue follow each release. Gaudi, from the UK, has contributed to productions, collaborations, song-writing, and remixes for acts including The Orb, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Bob Marley, David Gilmour, Scissor Sisters, and Trilok Gurtu.

Unquestionably, one of the pioneers of the Electronic Music wave that emerged from the Indian Subcontinent, Midival Punditz is a global brand. While playing the world stage, the Delhi-based duo of Gaurav Raina and Tapan Raj, is quite comfortably, contemporary India in every way. Their music imbibes a heady dose of Indian folk and classical elements in their signature electronic music mould.

Post a well-deserved break of a few years, Punditz back on the map with a trio of singles, in the latter half of 2019. Each of these three new songs have a unique sound, borrowing from different styles of Indian Folk and Sufi music, and finally mixed with a distinct Punditz 2019 touch.