RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Oct 2019 16:25 |  By RnMTeam

Emiway Bantai speaks about his organic fame through 'Jaruratich Nai Hai'

MUMBAI: Machayenge fame Emiway’s latest single Zaruratich Nai Hai is amassing a huge response out on YouTube. Directed by Joe Howard and Jay Alam, this song is probably an impulsive glance that revolves around the rapper's journey.

Moreover, he has openly spoken on starting off as an Independent musician and how he is quite proud of his followers being organic. 

In the track he clearly states he has been true to his art and not received fame through other means. 

Moreover, the rapper throws light on the fact that his audience loves him the way he is and that prooves

Watch Here:

Earlier Emiway had released Check Mate, which already grasped a huge response and now this Jaruratich Nai Hai happens to be an add on to his popular list of songs.

Stay tuned to Radioandmusic for more updates on Emiway’s tracks.

Tags
Emiway Bantai rapper
Related news
News | 11 Oct 2019

5 Reasons why MTV Hustle finale will be 'Bohat Hard'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle, not only brought underground rap to mainstream, but won a million hearts for the powerful compositions by the contestants, unique writing and beats and soul-stirring renditions.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2019

Indian hip-hop star DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' is out!

MUMBAI: A year in the making, the wait for India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE’s debut album, Kohinoor, finally gets over on 9 October.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2019

Amitabh Bachchan grooves to Naezy's 'rap anthem'!

MUMBAI: Rap star Naezy has composed the anthem for ‘Banega Swasth India’, which talked about cleanliness and gave the message of washing one’s hands regularly.

read more
News | 19 Sep 2019

Rapper DIVINE honoured at fourth edition of India Nightlife Convention and Awards (INCA) 2019

MUMBAI: Popular Indian rapper DIVINE won an award at India Nightlife Convention and Awards 2019 (INCA) in the category of – India’s top band/singers/songwriters for Gully Gang. The fourth Edition of India Ni

read more
News | 17 Sep 2019

Is Kanye West setting up Khloe Kardashian with Brad Pitt?

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is reportedly trying to set up his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian with Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Yamaha Music introduces its latest range of soundbars with in-built Alexa voice control in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan, a global leader in audio read more

News
RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI:  Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbairead more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live' is back with Sukh-E

MUMBAI: Put on your dancing shoes and get grooving as 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio sread more

News
CD Baby announces expansion into India

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of two notable Inread more

Press Releases
Radio City sets up a community radio in Bangalore Central Jail

MUMBAI: Radio City, in a yet another pioneering move contributed in the setting up of Karnataka’read more

top# 5 articles

1
CLMD, Tungevaag release new single 'DANCE'

MUMBAI: Norwegian producers CLMD and Tungevaag have teamed up on their new single Dance, out now via Universal Norway. A high-energy, feel-good dose...read more

2
Nick Jonas: Priyanka is incredible in every way

Los Angeles: Singer Nick Jonas, who celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, says his wife is incredible in every...read more

3
Gryffin premieres new single 'Body Back' ft. Maia Wright

MUMBAI: L.A.-based artist/producer Gryffin has shared the latest single from his forthcoming album Gravity: a full-hearted and feel-good track...read more

4
Ayushmann Khurrana's look in 'Don't Be Shy' is sure to surprise you!

MUMBAI: Bald is beautiful. You might as well accept that fact, sooner rather than later. Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade and Gurdeep Mehndi offer the...read more

5
Timeless Amit Trivedi songs at the OnePlus music festival

MUMBAI: Amit Trivedi is not only a singer and lyricist he is also an Indian film score composer and music director. He rose to fame with the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group