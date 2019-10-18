Emiway Bantai speaks about his organic fame through 'Jaruratich Nai Hai'

MUMBAI: Machayenge fame Emiway’s latest single Zaruratich Nai Hai is amassing a huge response out on YouTube. Directed by Joe Howard and Jay Alam, this song is probably an impulsive glance that revolves around the rapper's journey.

Moreover, he has openly spoken on starting off as an Independent musician and how he is quite proud of his followers being organic.

In the track he clearly states he has been true to his art and not received fame through other means.

Moreover, the rapper throws light on the fact that his audience loves him the way he is and that prooves

Earlier Emiway had released Check Mate, which already grasped a huge response and now this Jaruratich Nai Hai happens to be an add on to his popular list of songs.

