Au/Ra, Alan Walker release new track 'Ghost'

MUMBAI: Alternative pop singer Au/Ra and DJ Alan Walker have unveiled a new track titled Ghost.

Ghost is the latest offering from the upcoming Death Stranding Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding) soundtrack, featuring original music inspired by the upcoming PlayStation 4 (PS4) video game, Death Stranding.

Au/Ra said, "I wrote ‘Ghost' while I was first getting used to not being home a lot. At that time I was feeling very disconnected from friends and family, and I needed to write something about that feeling of isolation. It ties in with the concept of Death Stranding - the isolation and disconnection in that world and its people, that the protagonist, Sam Porter, is trying to connect again.

"I had worked on a track with Alan Walker called Darkside and we had so much fun doing it, and had been wanting to work together again and I thought this song was a great opportunity to do that. He produced the track and added a bit of his own spin to it."

Alan said it's a true honour to play a "small role in this release with so many other amazing artistes. Au/Ra has featured on one of my singles before, so it's great to return the favour on Ghost".

Ghost follows previously released tracks Yellow box by The Neighbourhood and Death stranding by CHVRCHES.

(Source: IANS)