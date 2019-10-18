RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Oct 2019 16:12 |  By RnMTeam

Au/Ra, Alan Walker release new track 'Ghost'

MUMBAI: Alternative pop singer Au/Ra and DJ Alan Walker have unveiled a new track titled Ghost.

Ghost  is the latest offering from the upcoming Death Stranding Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding) soundtrack, featuring original music inspired by the upcoming PlayStation 4 (PS4) video game, Death Stranding.

Au/Ra said, "I wrote ‘Ghost' while I was first getting used to not being home a lot. At that time I was feeling very disconnected from friends and family, and I needed to write something about that feeling of isolation. It ties in with the concept of Death Stranding - the isolation and disconnection in that world and its people, that the protagonist, Sam Porter, is trying to connect again.

"I had worked on a track with Alan Walker called Darkside and we had so much fun doing it, and had been wanting to work together again and I thought this song was a great opportunity to do that. He produced the track and added a bit of his own spin to it."

Alan said it's a true honour to play a "small role in this release with so many other amazing artistes. Au/Ra has featured on one of my singles before, so it's great to return the favour on Ghost".

Ghost  follows previously released tracks Yellow box by The Neighbourhood and Death stranding by CHVRCHES.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Alan Walker King Of Ghosts Yellow CHVRCHES
Related news
News | 17 Oct 2019

Alan Walker announces India leg of Aviation world tour with Sunburn arena

MUMBAI: After DJ Snake, Wiz Khalifa and Dimitri Vegas Like Mike, the 13thedition of Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn brings to India another massive multi-city Sunburn Arena tour with the legendary British-born Norwegian artist and record producer Alan Walker.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Legendary Maceo Plex confirmed to make India debut at Sunburn Goa 2019

MUMBAI: Celebrating a super successful 12-year innings as Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn Festival will introduce a brand new underground music venture called ‘SOLARIS’ featuring a range of exquisite underground international and home-grown house and techno acts on two dedicated stages fr

read more
News | 17 Sep 2019

The Chainsmokers to headline Sunburn 2019

MUMBAI: After Martin Garrix, we have The Chainsmokers who would be headlining Sunburn 2019.The Chainsmokers is an American DJ and production duo consisting of Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who are world’s biggest dance-pop acts.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2019

Is Pritam collaborating with Alan Walker?

MUMBAI: After creating a stir in the music industry with DJ Marshmello, Pritam is ready to pull off a track with international star Alan Walker.

read more
News | 29 Mar 2019

T-Series defeats PewDiePie again, but with remarkable gap

MUMBAI: India’s top music label T-Series has once again defeated Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie's channel after an eyeballs grabbing battle. T-Series has achieved this global feat with a remarkable gap to become the world’s No.1 YouTube channel.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Yamaha Music introduces its latest range of soundbars with in-built Alexa voice control in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan, a global leader in audio read more

News
RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI:  Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbairead more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live' is back with Sukh-E

MUMBAI: Put on your dancing shoes and get grooving as 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio sread more

News
CD Baby announces expansion into India

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of two notable Inread more

Press Releases
Radio City sets up a community radio in Bangalore Central Jail

MUMBAI: Radio City, in a yet another pioneering move contributed in the setting up of Karnataka’read more

top# 5 articles

1
Emiway Bantai speaks about his organic fame through 'Jaruratich Nai Hai'

MUMBAI: Machayenge fame Emiway’s latest single Zaruratich Nai Hai is amassing a huge response out on YouTube. Directed by Joe Howard and Jay Alam,...read more

2
CLMD, Tungevaag release new single 'DANCE'

MUMBAI: Norwegian producers CLMD and Tungevaag have teamed up on their new single Dance, out now via Universal Norway. A high-energy, feel-good dose...read more

3
Nick Jonas: Priyanka is incredible in every way

Los Angeles: Singer Nick Jonas, who celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, says his wife is incredible in every...read more

4
Gryffin premieres new single 'Body Back' ft. Maia Wright

MUMBAI: L.A.-based artist/producer Gryffin has shared the latest single from his forthcoming album Gravity: a full-hearted and feel-good track...read more

5
Ayushmann Khurrana's look in 'Don't Be Shy' is sure to surprise you!

MUMBAI: Bald is beautiful. You might as well accept that fact, sooner rather than later. Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade and Gurdeep Mehndi offer the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group