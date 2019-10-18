RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Oct 2019 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

Amaal Mallik disses Sonakshi Sinha as a singer

MUMBAI: Singer Amaal Mallik says Sonakshi Sinha's single Aaj mood ishqholic hai is the worst auto-tuned song sung by an actor.

He expressed his views when he appeared on a chat show with his brother Armaan Malik.

During #NothingToHide segment, Armaan was asked to rank the singers in order from best to worst amongst the list, he said, "Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah, Honey Singh. Badshah and Honey Singh rap more than they sing, so they are not proper singers."

Amaal said that Chamma chamma is the worst remix I've heard".

Asked on the worst auto tune song sung by an actor, he said, "Sonakshi Sinha's single Aaj mood ishqholic hai is the worst auto-tuned song sung by an actor. It had comments where we people wrote 'Give me my 3 minutes back'."

Back in 2017, Armaan got into a debate with Sonakshi on Twitter after he criticised the trend of actors turning playback singers. It had stemmed from reports stating that Sonakshi will be part of one of the opening acts for pop star Justin Bieber's first-ever India concert.

Opening about it, Armaan said, "My fans did the work for me during the Twitter banter with Sonakshi. People don't like people who have a voice. People are not very vocal about their feelings in this industry."

Questioned about the reports of Sonakshi's performance at the concert, Amaal said, "When an international star is coming down for a concert, everyone would expect a singer to represent India. You can't have an actor do that."

"I feel the best talent of the country should be showcased on such a platform. It needs to be a well-curated musical act. Not only to Indians, it should show the world that this is what our talent is," Armaan added.

They opened up about on chat show By Invite Only, which airs on Zoom.

Talking about the impermanent nature of the industry, Amaal said, "There is a layer of Armaan's voice in the hook line of Kar gayi chull and it was mainly his voice there, but he wasn't credited in the track."

Armaan continued, "There have been several times that I've sung a song and it didn't release in my voice. The least I expect is for the composer to pick up the phone on me and say 'Armaan, it's not working' and that's why I respect Salim-Sulaiman. I've stopped getting attached to the songs as I feel bad when a song releases in someone else's voice."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Amaal Malik Sonakshi Sinha Aaj Mood Ishqholic Hai Armaan Malik Arijit Singh Jubin Nautiyal Badshah Honey Singh Justin Bieber Kar Gayi Chull Salim-Sulaiman
Related news
News | 18 Oct 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana's look in 'Don't Be Shy' is sure to surprise you!

MUMBAI: Bald is beautiful. You might as well accept that fact, sooner rather than later. Badshah, Shalmali Kholgade and Gurdeep Mehndi offer the encouragement you need with the first Bala single Don’t Be Shy.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2019

Ecstatic with the success of 'Ghungroo' song: Shilpa Rao

MUMBAI: The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War  is a blockbuster, and so are the film's songs, especially Ghungroo.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2019

Independent music should be much appreciated: Rangon Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Talented composer and singer Songster aka Rangon Chatterjee recently made a huge mark in the music industry with his compositions. As much as his love for Bollywood Rangon has been equally spirited about his Independent music.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2019

My body of work proves I don't need to copy: Salim Merchant

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Salim Merchant along with Sulaiman has given many memorable and original hits like Chak De India and Aashayein. But he was recently slammed by a Pakistani singer for copying his song.

read more
News | 16 Oct 2019

Armaan Malik comes up with his out of sight interest

MUMBAI: Chale Aana fame Armaan Malik recently revealed his side interest. The singer went onto sharing his other side on Instagram.He revealed, “A lot of people do not know this side of mine but I enjoy and love producing music very much.”

read more

RnM Biz

News
Yamaha Music introduces its latest range of soundbars with in-built Alexa voice control in India

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music India, a subsidiary of Yamaha Corporation, Japan, a global leader in audio read more

News
RJ Malishka opens up about a sting operation on her show

MUMBAI:  Mumbai ki rani RJ Malishka and the team at RED FM Mumbairead more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live' is back with Sukh-E

MUMBAI: Put on your dancing shoes and get grooving as 104.8 Ishq, India’s first romantic radio sread more

News
CD Baby announces expansion into India

MUMBAI: CD Baby is proud to announce the hiring of two notable Inread more

Press Releases
Radio City sets up a community radio in Bangalore Central Jail

MUMBAI: Radio City, in a yet another pioneering move contributed in the setting up of Karnataka’read more

top# 5 articles

1
Blinkie new track 'Must Be Love' featuring Celina Sharma

MUMBAI: The London-based producer Blinkie commands a distinctive space in the contemporary music scene, consisting crafting dance floor-igniting...read more

2
Au/Ra, Alan Walker release new track 'Ghost'

MUMBAI: Alternative pop singer Au/Ra and DJ Alan Walker have unveiled a new track titled Ghost.Ghost  is the latest offering from the upcoming Death...read more

3
Emiway Bantai speaks about his organic fame through 'Jaruratich Nai Hai'

MUMBAI: Machayenge fame Emiway’s latest single Zaruratich Nai Hai is amassing a huge response out on YouTube. Directed by Joe Howard and Jay Alam,...read more

4
CLMD, Tungevaag release new single 'DANCE'

MUMBAI: Norwegian producers CLMD and Tungevaag have teamed up on their new single Dance, out now via Universal Norway. A high-energy, feel-good dose...read more

5
Nick Jonas: Priyanka is incredible in every way

Los Angeles: Singer Nick Jonas, who celebrated Karva Chauth for the very first time with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, says his wife is incredible in every...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group