News |  17 Oct 2019 19:40 |  By RnMTeam

Nikhita Gandhi's song 'For now' inspired by past heartbreak

MUMBAI: Playback singer Nikhita Gandhi is coming up with an album of English songs written and sung by her. Titled Closure, the unique thing about this album is that the songs were written when Nikhita was a student. Now, after turning into a professional singer, she has compiled some of those numbers and created an album.

"I used to write songs in English when I was a student. This album is a compilation of some of those songs. I just want to bring out the music I have written in the past and have not been able to share with my listeners till now. The songs were written at a time when I did not even dream of becoming a singer and was just focusing on my studies. At that time, I did not know what I am going to do in life. Now that I am doing music professionally, I feel I have a duty as an artist to express all my art and not just be a Bollywood singer. If I am a songwriter, I should make people listen to that. Now, I am re-recording, producing and releasing these songs," Nikhita told IANS.

Although the songs were written long back, the singer revealed she was hesitant to release them earlier. Nikhita said: "I have been thinking about releasing these songs for quite some time now. It is a long-cherished dream. But I was not confident whether the songs are good enough. But having a career in music has given me confidence. Even if one person listens to 'Closure', I'll be happy," she said.

The first single to be released from the album is "For now". The song releases on Friday. About the track, the singer said: " 'For now' is the first song we are releasing from the album. It is a beautiful concept to share with my listeners. I wrote this song when I was in first year of college. It is a very positive song and not exactly a heartache song. Basically, once you move on from somebody, for a long time you feel a vacuum. You feel suffocated and can't decide what to do. At that time, you cannot be yourself. At one point of time, you become mature enough to handle the separation and break out of it."

Nikhita divulged the song is inspired by her real-life heartbreak experience as a student. "You always derive from real-life experiences, be it a song, story or a poem. This song is also written from a personal experience of mine in my school days," she shared.

The Kolkata-born singer is a popular name in Bollywood and is also active in Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu films. Some of her popular numbers include "Qaafirana" ("Kedarnath"), "Aao kabhi haveli pe" ("Stree") and "Raabta" ("Raabta").

On the work front, Nikhita has recorded a few songs with composer duo Sachin-Jigar, which are yet to release. After this, the singer is planning to explore folk songs from different parts of India.

