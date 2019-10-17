RadioandMusic
Music of 'The Lion Ling' remake a huge disappointment: Elton John

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John is disappointed with the music of the latest live-action remake of the Disney classic The Lion King.

In an interview with GQ UK, John has criticised Disney's 2019 remake of the studio's animated 1994 original saying the film's music was a huge disappointment, reports variety.com.

"The new version of The Lion King was a huge disappointment to me, because I believe they messed the music up. Music was so much a part of the original and the music in the current film didn't have the same impact," John said.

"The magic and joy were lost," he added.

He also pointed at the commercial performance of the new film's soundtrack, saying that the music of the original film has received much stronger reception in 1994.

"The soundtrack hasn't had nearly the same impact in the charts that it had 25 years ago, when it was the bestselling album of the year. The new soundtrack fell out of the charts so quickly, despite the massive box-office success," John said.

"I wish I'd been invited to the party more, but the creative vision for the film and its music was different this time around, and I wasn't really welcomed or treated with the same level of respect. That makes me extremely sad. I'm so happy that the right spirit for the music lives on with the Lion King stage musical."

Elton John composed and performed a number of songs for the original 1994 film, and won an Oscar for Best Original Song for the film's popular number Can you feel the love tonight, on which he collaborated with Tim Rice. John and Rice were also nominated at the Oscars for two other songs of the film -- Circle of life, Hakuna Matata.

The music of the 1994 original also topped the charts in several countries.

The soundtrack of the 2019 version features artistes such as Pharrell Williams, Beyoncé and Donald Glover.

(Source: IANS)

