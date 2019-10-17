RadioandMusic
News |  17 Oct 2019 16:38 |  By Namrata Kale

Independent music should be much appreciated: Rangon Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Talented composer and singer Rangon Chatterjee recently made a huge mark in the music industry with his compositions. As much as his love for Bollywood Rangon has been equally spirited about his Independent music.

Chatterjee who believes in creating original music shelled out his thoughts on the current music industry scenario w.r.t Indie music, “Independent artist should be getting more limelight. In our country, we work for Bollywood and we are known because we make music for Bollywood. There are so many musicians who are not willing to do film music and they have their own style. Their music should be appreciated. Well now times are changing and this music is being praised by people."

On the work front, Rangon has rendered a music composition for Armaan Malik's newly released single Tootey Khaab.  In talks about this association, Rangoon revealed that working with Armaan Malik was great, “Armaan Malik is a very good musician, moreover, he is friendly. The song was about to go to a movie first but then Armaan decided that he wants to take up this song as his new single," added Chatterjee.

Also, Rangon started off commercially with his composition for song Phir Mulaaqat  from film Cheat India.

Along with this Rangon Chatterjee has also composed for a couple of hit Bangla projects giving him a good fan base even in Kolkata.

