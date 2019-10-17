Alan Walker announces India leg of Aviation world tour with Sunburn arena

MUMBAI: After DJ Snake, Wiz Khalifa and Dimitri Vegas Like Mike, the 13thedition of Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn brings to India another massive multi-city Sunburn Arena tour with the legendary British-born Norwegian artist and record producer Alan Walker.

After Oslo and South China, Alan Walker will be bringing the first leg of his much-awaited ‘Aviation Tour’ into South Asia with his first-ever Arena tour in India. He will be performing his electronic jam across three cities pan India viz. Bengaluru on 6th December, followed by Mumbai on 7th December, culminating with the capital city of New Delhi on 8th December 2019.

Donning his trademark mask and hoodie, Walker has made quite a name for himself in the music world, with more than 15 billion audio and video streams worldwide as well as around 40 million followers on social media and 10 million subscribers on Spotify. The 21-year-old first performed in India in 2016 blowing listeners away with his now-classic hit ‘Faded’ among other tunes.

This time around, Walker is expected to perform his hit tracks, as well as music from his first album, Different World, which dropped at the end of 2018. The EDM maven has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business, including Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Sia and Avicii. Continuously listed as one of the top 100 most popular artists on Spotify, some of his more popular singles include ‘On My Way,’ ‘Alone,’ ‘All Falls Down’ and ‘Diamond Heart.’ Walker has supported artists such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna, and Kygo performing at many of the best music festivals around the world – Coachella, Tomorrowland, Ultra, Lollapalooza – you name it, and he’s likely to have played there. The young man has been nominated 13 times for various music awards and snagged the No. 17 spot on DJ MAG Top 100. His fanbase (known as ‘Walkers’) are as passionate as they come, and all share a fascination with the young artist’s refreshing tunes.

Percept Live COO Karan Singh states, “The Alan Walker Aviation Tour across India is the first of a total of eight concerts to be published for the Aviation Tour. Fans can look forward to a state-of-the-art amazing Arena experience which will imbibe the core brand value of Sunburn, as also incorporate the world of gaming, which is an important part of both Alan Walker’s passion and background.”

Sunburn Arena is a sub-variant brand format created under the mega-brand umbrella Sunburn, an Intellectual Property of Percept Live, with an aim to cater to dance music enthusiasts across various cities pan India and around the world. Sunburn Arena has played host to some of the world’s leading DJs over the past few years including world-renowned Hardwell, Deadmau5, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Swedish House Mafia, Dash Berlin and Avicii. All the previous Sunburn Arena editions have witnessed massive turnouts, and 2019 already looks no different.

Tickets go live on 20 October 2019 at 12.00 noon IST on bookmyshow.com. Prices start from INR 500/- onwards.

Sunburn Arena is presented by Kingfisher and Magic Moments, and co-powered by Skybags, FastTrack and Toyota in association with boAt and SpiceJet.