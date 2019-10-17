Aastha Gill and Akasa Singh create a buzz with 'Naagin'

MUMBAI: One can witness a humongous collaboration in Naagin, a single released by Sony Music India featuring Aastha Gill and Akasa, truly showcases these girls jelling up well in a joyous and bold manner.

Vibrant theme and picturization of the song has already grabbed attention. Songwriter Vayu's effort with some hard-hitting beats by Akshe Puri aka PURI and video directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli

This song Naagin happens to be just an add on in Akasa Singh's and Aastha Gills' peppy chart numbers.

Watch Here :

The song video revolves around being desi and peppy at the same time, the beats will definitely make your dance to its rhythm.

The moves and groves of Aastha and Akasa in Naagin are rising the temperatures of hotness along with their vibrant red Cholis and western outfits with those funky pink matching glares.

The overall look happens to be breathtaking. Directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli, hats off to the makers of the song who have managed to get the message of the song clear to their viewers.

While Aastha and Akasa look absolutely bold fearless and hot, it would be quite exciting to see if the duo would collaborate on future projects too.