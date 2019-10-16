Neha Kakkar relates to #Pantene's FreedomHairAnthem

MUMBAI: Pantene India comes up with its new FreedomHairAnthem. Written by Famous poet ‘Javed Akhtar,’ the anthem truly empowers you to seek your own path and be the pilot of your journey.

The fame of Dilbar Neha Kakkar, appreciates this anthem on her Instagram Profile and also relates to her 'FreedomHair story.'

Pantene’s new anthem wants every women to get encouraged, to do something, to achieve something, out of the box and show the world they can do it no matter what and embrace the woman within.

Every woman has a story of hers, to create and to narrate, Neha Kakkar came up with her FreedomHair story.

Recently singer Neha Kakkar is seen busy with Indian Idol season 11, while her recent song Wah Wai Wahh is buzzing too.

