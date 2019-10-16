RadioandMusic
News |  16 Oct 2019

Neha Kakkar relates to #Pantene's FreedomHairAnthem

MUMBAI: Pantene India comes up with its new FreedomHairAnthem. Written by Famous poet ‘Javed Akhtar,’ the anthem truly empowers you to seek your own path and be the pilot of your journey.

The fame of Dilbar Neha Kakkar, appreciates this anthem on her Instagram Profile and also relates to her 'FreedomHair story.'



*Ye baal toh tumne khol diye, apne bandhan bhi kholo tum!* These are words that truly touch your soul and could only be written by the one and only Javed Akhtar! Written for @pantene_india 's #FreedomHairAnthem to @pharrell 's freedom song. Absolutely fabulous! I really connected with the anthem.. I always loved singing but taking part in Indian Idol was such a big decision but so so worth it! It's a decision I will never regret making. That's my #FreedomHair story. Today, girls are braver, stronger and @pantene_india 's new video is talking to today's girl inspiring them to live their life the way they want to, with some extra boost of confidence with that amazing #openhair #Ad #FreedomHairAnthem #FreedomHair #OpenHair #Pantene #AdvancedHairfallSolution #NoHairfall

Pantene’s new anthem wants every women to get encouraged, to do something, to achieve something, out of the box and show the world they can do it no matter what and embrace the woman within.

Every woman has a story of hers, to create and to narrate, Neha Kakkar came up with her FreedomHair story.

Recently singer Neha Kakkar is seen busy with Indian Idol season 11, while her recent song Wah Wai Wahh is buzzing too.

