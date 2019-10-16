RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  16 Oct 2019 13:36 |  By RnMTeam

Experiences Dua Lipa should cross off her Mumbai bucket-list

MUMBAI: The latest star on the block, British singer/songwriter Dua Lipa has taken the music world by storm. At the age of 22, this performer has won three Brit Awards and two Grammys, topping the charts in 2018 with her number one single, New Rules. On her first-ever visit to Mumbai for the OnePlus Music Festival in November, below are quintessential Mumbai experiences we hope to give her a taste of:
 
Foods to try - Mumbai has considered a food lovers paradise with options to satisfy every palate. But with so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So, we’ve shortlisted a few that are a must-try:
 
Parsi cafés - These small cafés dotted around the city are the remnants of Zoroastrian settlers in Mumbai and are symbols of India's cultural diversity. Checkered tablecloths, vintage wooden furniture take visitors down memory lane to a time in the city’s past
 
Vada pav, Pav bhaji and Pani puri – If there’s one thing Mumbai loves, it’s street food. A quick meal, each of these options are a must try for a first-time visitor. From spicy, to buttery and tangy, there’s something for everyone. And the best part? It’s all vegetarian!
 
Regular or masala chai – The city that never sleeps runs on chai (tea)! Whether you have it in its original form or with traditional Indian spices, it’s the perfect pick-me-up every Mumbaikar craves
 
One for the ‘gram – In spite of the hustle-bustle, Mumbai is an extremely picturesque city and has some iconic spots that everyone must visit to capture the essence of the city. Below are our recommendations:
 
The Gateway of India – One of the most important landmarks of the city, this monument is the most popular tourist attraction and symbolizes the spirit of Mumbai
 
The Taj Mahal Palace - The Taj Mahal Palace hotel located right next to the Gateway of India is another structure that inspires awe in the minds of those visiting the city. Its rich history and heritage have shaped that of the city and is a true crown that marks the shores of Mumbai..
 
Britannia Restaurant – One of the city’s oldest and most iconic restaurants Britannia & Co. is now in the able hands of the third generation, still whipping up food influenced by the family’s Iranian and Parsi roots. This is a great location and a feast for the eyes and tongue!
 
It happens only in Mumbai:
 
Rickshaw ride – One of the most popular modes of transport, rickshaws are a staple on the streets of Mumbai. These 3 wheeled wonders will get you where you want, in a jiffy! For someone who has never sat in one, it’ll definitely be a ride to remember. If you’re lucky, you could ride in one which has an LCD tv and WiFi!
 
Do you think we’ve covered all of what Mumbai has to offer? If not, tag @OnePlus_India and let us know what we missed using #OPMF. And before you forget, book your tickets on Insider.in to see Dua Lipa live along with the festival’s stellar line up of Katy Perry, Amit Trivedi, Ritviz, Local Train and AsWeKeepSearching on 16 November. 
Tags
Katy Perry Amit Trivedi Ritviz The Local Train Aswekeepsearching Insider
Related news
News | 14 Oct 2019

Katy Perry appeals for retrial in plagiarism case

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry and her 2013 track Dark Horse collaborators have filed an appeal against the July decision that found them liable to the tune of $2.78 million for plagiarising elements of their song from a 2008 Christian rap song.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Radio City sets up a community radio in Bangalore Central Jail

MUMBAI: Radio City, in a yet another pioneering move contributed in the setting up of Karnataka’read more

News
RED FM extends support to NGO - Feeding India through 'Iss Diwali No Paet Khaali' campaign'

MUMBAI: This Diwali, 93.5 RED FM along with Feeding India, an NGO that works on solutions for thread more

News
RED FM's 'Swag Fest 3.0' says 'Go Mental'!

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of the last two editions, 93.5 read more

News
MY FM comes up with 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo' campaign

MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastread more

News
Gaana, Radio Mirchi, Tinder partner with Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival turns 10 this year.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Armaan Malik comes up with his out of sight interest

MUMBAI: Chale Aana fame Armaan Malik recently revealed his side interest. The singer went onto sharing his other side on Instagram.He revealed, “A...read more

2
NCPA announces 'NCPA ADD ART FESTIVAL' to commemorate the 50 Anniversary of its iconic legacy

MUMBAI: Mark the prodigious milestone of 50 years, India’s Premier Cultural Institution, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA)...read more

3
Jodhpur RIFF 2019 concluded on spellbinding performances by custodians of diverse folk cultures

MUMBAI:  The ongoing Jodhpur RIFF 2019 heralded its third day on Saturday with a celebration of the lesser known nirguni traditions of Indian...read more

4
Under the Banyan Tree presents their October edition 'Music for the Soul'

MUMBAI: Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night, produced by Teamwork Arts, a pioneering entertainment company, renowned for curating innovative...read more

5
Manchester's Hostile Tribes solo offering for fans of Death In Vegas and Cocteau Twins

MUMBAI: Hostile Tribes aka Paul Baird has been on the Manchester music scene for a long time but this is his first solo offering and what a beauty...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group