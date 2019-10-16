Experiences Dua Lipa should cross off her Mumbai bucket-list

MUMBAI: The latest star on the block, British singer/songwriter Dua Lipa has taken the music world by storm. At the age of 22, this performer has won three Brit Awards and two Grammys, topping the charts in 2018 with her number one single, New Rules. On her first-ever visit to Mumbai for the OnePlus Music Festival in November, below are quintessential Mumbai experiences we hope to give her a taste of:

Foods to try - Mumbai has considered a food lovers paradise with options to satisfy every palate. But with so many options to choose from, it can be overwhelming. So, we’ve shortlisted a few that are a must-try:

Parsi cafés - These small cafés dotted around the city are the remnants of Zoroastrian settlers in Mumbai and are symbols of India's cultural diversity. Checkered tablecloths, vintage wooden furniture take visitors down memory lane to a time in the city’s past

Vada pav, Pav bhaji and Pani puri – If there’s one thing Mumbai loves, it’s street food. A quick meal, each of these options are a must try for a first-time visitor. From spicy, to buttery and tangy, there’s something for everyone. And the best part? It’s all vegetarian!

Regular or masala chai – The city that never sleeps runs on chai (tea)! Whether you have it in its original form or with traditional Indian spices, it’s the perfect pick-me-up every Mumbaikar craves

One for the ‘gram – In spite of the hustle-bustle, Mumbai is an extremely picturesque city and has some iconic spots that everyone must visit to capture the essence of the city. Below are our recommendations:

The Gateway of India – One of the most important landmarks of the city, this monument is the most popular tourist attraction and symbolizes the spirit of Mumbai

The Taj Mahal Palace - The Taj Mahal Palace hotel located right next to the Gateway of India is another structure that inspires awe in the minds of those visiting the city. Its rich history and heritage have shaped that of the city and is a true crown that marks the shores of Mumbai..

Britannia Restaurant – One of the city’s oldest and most iconic restaurants Britannia & Co. is now in the able hands of the third generation, still whipping up food influenced by the family’s Iranian and Parsi roots. This is a great location and a feast for the eyes and tongue!

It happens only in Mumbai:

Rickshaw ride – One of the most popular modes of transport, rickshaws are a staple on the streets of Mumbai. These 3 wheeled wonders will get you where you want, in a jiffy! For someone who has never sat in one, it’ll definitely be a ride to remember. If you’re lucky, you could ride in one which has an LCD tv and WiFi!