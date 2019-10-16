RadioandMusic
News |  16 Oct 2019

Armaan Malik comes up with his out of sight interest

MUMBAI: Chale Aana fame Armaan Malik recently revealed his side interest. The singer went onto sharing his other side on Instagram.

He revealed, “A lot of people do not know this side of mine but I enjoy and love producing music very much.”

“While I was sitting on my Piano I did come up with a melody which I did create on a grand piano and pad, which was on a quite simple and a basic music app,” explained Malik on his music production.

The Bol Do Na Zara fame created a small piece of music that was produced by him and posted that too on Instagram. 

Moreover, he further revealed that he is willing to do more of what he loves doing i.e ‘music production’.

