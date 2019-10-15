Siddhanth Kapoor happy about his debut as playback singer!

MUMBAI: Actor Siddhanth Kapoor has made his singing debut with the song Kash phir se from his upcoming film Yaaram. He says he was a bit nervous prior to the release of the song, but now he is happy with people's reactions to the track.



According to a source, he sung the song, composed by Jeet Gannguli and penned by Kumaar, in just one take and was given two days to practice.

"I thought what would be a better opportunity than my own film to show this side of me. I was a bit nervous before the song's release but have been receiving amazing responses from fans, friends and family which make me extremely happy," said Siddhanth.



After Yaaram, Siddhanth will be seen in the film Chehre along with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

(Source: IANS)