RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Oct 2019 14:29 |  By RnMTeam

Katie Price shares her childhood rules list!

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Price recently went down a memory lane and shared pages from her exercise books that shed kept from early secondary school days, revealing her childhood rules.

Katie took to Instagram Story and shared the laws she vowed to stick to as a 12-year-old after stumbling across some of her old notes over the weekend, reports mirror.co.uk.

Her Rules for living include, thankfully, not to murder anyone.

She also says, “that she should worship no God but hers - and also not to swear”.

She should always respect her mother and father, and not commit adultery.

"Not to falsely accuse anyone - and not to envy another person," the list read.

The 41-year-old also shared a page, which featured an essay titled 'When I Grow up'.

"When I grow up I hope to find a nice good looking man with lots of money and I want to own riding stables and travel around the world," the essay read.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Katie Price Singer Childhood Memories Instagram New Rules
Related news
News | 12 Oct 2019

Green Tea Peng calls music 'healing'!

MUMBAI: London-based RandB singer Green Tea Peng has an emotional connect with music. It was music that helped her during her rough times.“For me, music is a medicine, it’s an antidote for any mood, be it sad, happy, angry, lovable etc,” said Peng.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

When Elton John tried to take his own life!

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has revealed that he tried to take his own life decades ago after being involved in "some catastrophic love affair".

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

Rihanna to release 'unseen' visual autobiography

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna is all set to launch her visual autobiography.Titled ‘Rihanna’, the book will have over 500 pages and will follow the singer and entrepreneur's life through photographs from her childhood in Barbados to present times.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

Britney Spears' yoga, workout and dance therapy!

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has taken a break from music and is realigning herself, her Instagram is a proof. Spears recently shared a photo from her workout session on Instagram. In the image, she can be seen sitting in a yoga studio while in Maui on vacation.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Aditya Narayan launches new single 'Lillah'

MUMBAI: Singer Aditya Narayan is back with the new single, Lillah. On Monday, he unveiled the romantic track, which is touted as an ode to the golden era of Indie Pop.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'Swag Fest 3.0' says 'Go Mental'!

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of the last two editions, 93.5 read more

News
MY FM comes up with 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo' campaign

MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastread more

News
Gaana, Radio Mirchi, Tinder partner with Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival turns 10 this year.read more

News
Percept Live announces 5-city Bollyboom India Tour 2019-20 with Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the premium Bollywood Music Property of Percepread more

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Billy Porter opens up his struggles in 'homophobic' music industry!

MUMBAI: Pose fame actor Billy Porter says his pop music career was sidelined in 1980s as people had problem with his homosexuality. During the New...read more

2
George Chambers of the Chambers Brothers no more!

MUMBAI: George ‘Pops’ Chambers, singer and bassist for the Chambers Brothers, best known for the 1968 hit Time Has Come Today, is no more. He was 88...read more

3
Apoorva Krishna & Group and Sharat Srivastava & Group will perform at NCPA!

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) presents One World Many Musics (OWMM). The 10th edition of the two-day festival will be...read more

4
Elton John calls Michael Jackson 'mentally ill'!

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has called late pop icon Michael Jackson ‘mentally ill’ in his upcoming memoir.In the memoir titled, ‘Me’, Elton...read more

5
K-pop star 'Sulli' found dead in Seoul!

MUMBAI: Sulli, a 25-year-old K-pop star, was found dead at her residence near Seoul, South Korea, police said on Monday. Police told the BBC that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group