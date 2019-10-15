RadioandMusic
News |  15 Oct 2019 16:09 |  By RnMTeam

Karan Wahi's new single 'Jutti' is out now!

MUMBAI: After featuring in his first music video Akhbaar  recently, Karan Wahi is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience. His fans will especially be excited with his next offering, Jutti which is being released by music giant T-Series today!

As interesting as the title sounds, Jutti is Karan’s second music video and also features his actor-friend Zaara Yesmin. Composed by Raaj Ashoo, penned and sung by Seepi Jha and rap by Lil Golu, Jutti is a peppy, foot-tapping number, capturing the sizzling-naughty chemistry between Karan and Zaara.

Watch Here:

Talking about acting in his second music video Karan says, “Having been part of a music video recently, there were too many similar offers that came my way. Since I have known Zaara for a few years now, she had mentioned about Jutti to me and when I heard the song, I found it catchy, really loved it and I was on. Jutti is looking good and sounding great. It’s a very peppy and hummable track. The rap part needed to look as colloquial and relatable as possible and we have managed to achieve that. There was a certain attitude needed for the song and the team got that right too. I hope the audience loves the song.” 

The lead actress of Jutti, Zaara Yesmin says, “Seepi Jha wanted me to listen to Jutti and when I heard it, I really liked it since it had a good girlie feel to it. I think women will definitely relate to it more because it’s about a girl’s request to her boyfriend and falls into the nice Chittiyaan Kalaaiyaan zone.”

Singer Seepi Jha makes an interesting revelation, “The song took birth out of my own personal story. I always used to tell my husband to get me my naap ki jutti and he found the words to be so catchy that he asked me to write a song about it. That’s how the inspiration of the song came about. I wrote the lyrics and it turned out to be a great catchy song.”

Popular rapper Lil Golu adds, “Interestingly, I composed the rap portions in just two to three hours. The makers loved it. Since the song is from a girl’s perspective, I kept that in mind while writing the rap portions for the guy. I had a great time working on Jutti.” 

