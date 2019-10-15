RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Oct 2019 13:25 |  By RnMTeam

K-pop star 'Sulli' found dead in Seoul!

MUMBAI: Sulli, a 25-year-old K-pop star, was found dead at her residence near Seoul, South Korea, police said on Monday.
 
Police told the BBC that the singer's manager found her dead at her home and were investigating the cause of her death.
 
The star, whose real name is Choi Jin-ri and had more than five million followers on Instagram, was a former member of the band F(x) until she left in 2015 to focus on her acting career.
 
There were reports that said the artist suspended her K-pop work after struggling with the abuse she got online.
 
Sulli was good friends with K-pop star Jonghyun, who took his own life aged 27.
 
The artist paid tribute at his funeral in 2017.
 
(Source: IANS
Tags
Seoul South Korea
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'Swag Fest 3.0' says 'Go Mental'!

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of the last two editions, 93.5 read more

News
MY FM comes up with 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo' campaign

MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastread more

News
Gaana, Radio Mirchi, Tinder partner with Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival turns 10 this year.read more

News
Percept Live announces 5-city Bollyboom India Tour 2019-20 with Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the premium Bollywood Music Property of Percepread more

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Billy Porter opens up his struggles in 'homophobic' music industry!

MUMBAI: Pose fame actor Billy Porter says his pop music career was sidelined in 1980s as people had problem with his homosexuality. During the New...read more

2
Karan Wahi's new single 'Jutti' is out now!

MUMBAI: After featuring in his first music video Akhbaar  recently, Karan Wahi is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience. His fans will...read more

3
Camila Cabelo unveils another layer of romance with 'Easy'!

MUMBAI: Two-time Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello unveils a new song entitled Easy on 11 ...read more

4
Armaan Malik was in a bad place last year!

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik says there was a time when he battled image issues and got over it by learning not to 'over-think' about it. The singer...read more

5
Christina Aguilera thinks music industry is full of "wolves".

MUMBAI: "It was a business with so many wolves. Older men who had other intentions. When you're that young coming up in a male-run business, you're...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group