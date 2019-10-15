RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Oct 2019 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Independent Artist Anurag Mishra releases his second video " Teri Meri Kahaaniyaan"

MUMBAI: Anurag Mishra, a singer-songwriter, hailing from the state of Odisha. Having completed his studies from pedigreed institutions like NIT Rourkela and IIM Indore, he started pursuing his passion for singing and music during his corporate stint in Mumbai in the year 2015.

He has his own Youtube channel where he used to upload his covers.

Watch Here:

Anurag Mishra

Anurag presents "Teri Meri Kahaaniyan" - the second out of the eight songs from his debut album 'Project SWA'. This haunting song is about the journey of a person documented through his thoughts, which urge him to look around, trust fate, and believe in finding love again.

Since 2017, he has been working on his debut original album, where he has worked with multiple composers, fellow-singers, lyricists, and producers. It's his mega-collaborative maiden project. He describes his album as - "This record is called 'Project SWA' with 'SWA' referring to 'Self' in Hindi. These are few stories, originating from one-self describing the subconscious emotions within."

Watch Here:

Project SWA is Anurag's brainchild, where he has worked as a singer, curator, and conceptual artist with a lot of composers, producers and other creatives on eight songs. This is the beginning of his original independent music journey. The entire process has taken almost 2 years and he is finally ready to release the work. During this period, quitting corporate after NIT-IIM stints is a different story altogether.

He has already released one of the tracks back in May 2019, which got a great response. Now his next song a concept film on another song (Teri Chal Pada Meri Kahaaniyan) and would be releasing six more concept-lyrical videos.

Tags
Anurag Mishra Teri Meri Kahaani Odisha
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'Swag Fest 3.0' says 'Go Mental'!

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of the last two editions, 93.5 read more

News
MY FM comes up with 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo' campaign

MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastread more

News
Gaana, Radio Mirchi, Tinder partner with Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival turns 10 this year.read more

News
Percept Live announces 5-city Bollyboom India Tour 2019-20 with Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the premium Bollywood Music Property of Percepread more

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Made In China's 'Valam' cements Arijit Singh's reign of romantic hits in Bollywood!

MUMBAI: The first thing that hits you when you listen to Made In China’s Valam is that this track is singer Arijit Singh’s ‘hit of the year’. In 2014...read more

2
Karan Wahi's new single 'Jutti' is out now!

MUMBAI: After featuring in his first music video Akhbaar  recently, Karan Wahi is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience. His fans will...read more

3
Katie Price shares her childhood rules list!

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Price recently went down a memory lane and shared pages from her exercise books that shed kept from early secondary school days...read more

4
Billy Porter opens up his struggles in 'homophobic' music industry!

MUMBAI: Pose fame actor Billy Porter says his pop music career was sidelined in 1980s as people had problem with his homosexuality. During the New...read more

5
George Chambers of the Chambers Brothers no more!

MUMBAI: George ‘Pops’ Chambers, singer and bassist for the Chambers Brothers, best known for the 1968 hit Time Has Come Today, is no more. He was 88...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group