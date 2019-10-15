Independent Artist Anurag Mishra releases his second video " Teri Meri Kahaaniyaan"

MUMBAI: Anurag Mishra, a singer-songwriter, hailing from the state of Odisha. Having completed his studies from pedigreed institutions like NIT Rourkela and IIM Indore, he started pursuing his passion for singing and music during his corporate stint in Mumbai in the year 2015.

He has his own Youtube channel where he used to upload his covers.

Anurag Mishra Anurag presents "Teri Meri Kahaaniyan" - the second out of the eight songs from his debut album 'Project SWA'. This haunting song is about the journey of a person documented through his thoughts, which urge him to look around, trust fate, and believe in finding love again.

Since 2017, he has been working on his debut original album, where he has worked with multiple composers, fellow-singers, lyricists, and producers. It's his mega-collaborative maiden project. He describes his album as - "This record is called 'Project SWA' with 'SWA' referring to 'Self' in Hindi. These are few stories, originating from one-self describing the subconscious emotions within."

Project SWA is Anurag's brainchild, where he has worked as a singer, curator, and conceptual artist with a lot of composers, producers and other creatives on eight songs. This is the beginning of his original independent music journey. The entire process has taken almost 2 years and he is finally ready to release the work. During this period, quitting corporate after NIT-IIM stints is a different story altogether.

He has already released one of the tracks back in May 2019, which got a great response. Now his next song a concept film on another song (Teri Chal Pada Meri Kahaaniyan) and would be releasing six more concept-lyrical videos.