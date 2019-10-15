RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 Oct 2019 13:47 |  By RnMTeam

Elton John calls Michael Jackson 'mentally ill'!

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has called late pop icon Michael Jackson ‘mentally ill’ in his upcoming memoir.

In the memoir titled, ‘Me’, Elton John also described MJ's company disturbing, reports "dailymail.co.uk".

Elton John developed friendship MJ early on in his career. He has now admitted that over the years, he became concerned about the way in which he started to "sequester himself away from the world".

"I'd known Michael since he was 13 or 14... He was just the most adorable kid you could imagine. But at some point in the intervening years, he started sequestering himself away from the world, and away from reality the way Elvis Presley did," he writes in the book.

The singer continued, "God knows what was going on in his head, and God knows what prescription drugs he was being pumped full of, but every time I saw him in his later years I came away thinking the poor guy had totally lost his marbles. I don't mean that in the light-hearted way. He was genuinely mentally ill, a disturbing person to be around."

Recalling a time he invited MJ to one of his parties, Elton John claims that the star wandered off and was found playing with his housekeeper's son, prompting him to deduce: "For whatever reason, he couldn't seem to cope with adult company at all."

Michael Jackson died in 2009 due to overdose of sedatives administered by his personal physician, Conard Murray. Earlier this year, the star was posthumously accused of child sexual abuse by two men who were friends with him as youngsters in the documentary ‘Finding Neverland’.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Elton John Michael Jackson Elvis Presley
Related news
News | 09 Oct 2019

When Elton John tried to take his own life!

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has revealed that he tried to take his own life decades ago after being involved in "some catastrophic love affair".

read more
News | 26 Jun 2009

The good die young - RIP Michael Jackson

MUMBAI: The year: 1996. Thousands of fans have formed serpentine queues running into miles outside the venue where Michael Jackson is supposed to perform in Mumbai. Kids are screaming, begging to be allowed in but, security is high and only the lucky few who have got tickets are allowed in. The concert at the Andheri Sports Complex was put together by Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's nephew Raj Thackeray and his Shiv Udyog Sena.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'Swag Fest 3.0' says 'Go Mental'!

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of the last two editions, 93.5 read more

News
MY FM comes up with 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo' campaign

MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastread more

News
Gaana, Radio Mirchi, Tinder partner with Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival turns 10 this year.read more

News
Percept Live announces 5-city Bollyboom India Tour 2019-20 with Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the premium Bollywood Music Property of Percepread more

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

top# 5 articles

1
K-pop star 'Sulli' found dead in Seoul!

MUMBAI: Sulli, a 25-year-old K-pop star, was found dead at her residence near Seoul, South Korea, police said on Monday. Police told the BBC that...read more

2
Independent Artist Anurag Mishra releases his second video " Teri Meri Kahaaniyaan"

MUMBAI: Anurag Mishra, a singer-songwriter, hailing from the state of Odisha. Having completed his studies from pedigreed institutions like NIT...read more

3
Billy Porter opens up his struggles in 'homophobic' music industry!

MUMBAI: Pose fame actor Billy Porter says his pop music career was sidelined in 1980s as people had problem with his homosexuality. During the New...read more

4
Karan Wahi's new single 'Jutti' is out now!

MUMBAI: After featuring in his first music video Akhbaar  recently, Karan Wahi is set to spring a huge surprise on the audience. His fans will...read more

5
Camila Cabelo unveils another layer of romance with 'Easy'!

MUMBAI: Two-time Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello unveils a new song entitled Easy on 11 ...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group