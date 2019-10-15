Double celebration time for Shalmali kholgade!

MUMBAI: Multi-talented singer Shalmali who is busy with her professional commitments and concert n shows across the country recently planned a quick trip & with her parents to Hilton Shillim to celebrate her mom’s birthday and parents’ anniversary.

It was a double celebration for Shalmali, as it was her mother's 62nd birthday (9 October) and parents’ anniversary(14 Oct) that she planned this trip for

Sharing her beautiful experiences Shalmali says," I booked a 3 day package at this beautiful resort in Shillim near Lonavala to celebrate my mother’s birthday and my parents’ anniversary. Mornings started with yoga sessions , diet consultation, beautifully curated meals, massage sessions, a pottery workshop, walks by the stream and a lot more that kept us occupied and feeling fantastic ! The stellar landscapes, mindful walks and just the company of my parents has made me realise so many things most importantly, nothing is more important than sharing undisturbed time with the people you love. Here's to many such trips in future.”