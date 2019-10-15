RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  15 Oct 2019 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

Double celebration time for Shalmali kholgade!

MUMBAI: Multi-talented singer Shalmali  who is busy with her  professional commitments  and concert n shows across the country  recently planned a quick trip & with her parents to Hilton Shillim to celebrate her mom’s birthday and  parents’ anniversary.

It was a double celebration  for Shalmali, as it  was her mother's 62nd birthday (9 October) and parents’ anniversary(14 Oct) that she planned this trip for 

Sharing her beautiful experiences Shalmali says," I booked a 3 day package at this beautiful resort in Shillim near Lonavala to celebrate my mother’s birthday and my parents’ anniversary. Mornings started with yoga sessions , diet consultation, beautifully curated meals, massage sessions, a pottery workshop, walks by the stream and a lot more that kept us occupied and feeling fantastic ! The stellar landscapes, mindful walks and just the company of my parents has made me realise so many things most importantly,  nothing is more important than sharing undisturbed time with the people you love. Here's to many such trips in future.”

Tags
Shalmali Kholgade Lonavla mother Birthday Special parents anniversary
