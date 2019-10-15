RadioandMusic
Akasa, Aastha Gill come up with 'Naagin'!

MUMBAI: Singers Aastha Gill and Akasa have used their music to show their bonding, and come out with a single, Naagin.

Composed and written by songwriter Vayu, the single also packs in an international flavour with some hard hitting beats by Akshe Puri aka PURI. The video has been directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli.

Watch Here:

"The idea for the video came up from the premise that women shouldn't feel threatened by intimidating, cool, powerful women but befriend them instead," Gill said.

"It is often portrayed that artistes in this industry can only be rivals because of the cut-throat competition. Naagin proves that wrong by having two queens celebrate each other and have fun," Akasa added.

On the song, Vayu said, "The vibe of the sound is desi Indian Truck Art! it's fun, confident, unique and an all out celebration."

(Source: IANS)

