RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Oct 2019 11:55 |  By RnMTeam

Christina Aguilera thinks music industry is full of "wolves".

MUMBAI: "It was a business with so many wolves. Older men who had other intentions. When you're that young coming up in a male-run business, you're going to see the darkest sides of things and hear how men talk about women, how they talked about my breasts," Aguilera told Sunday Times newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
 
"I do look back at that younger me, who needed a hug, and I want to tell her that not all men are like this. When people just accept it and say, 'Oh well, you know, boys will be boys,' I disagree. Because I do feel men should be held accountable."
 
She believes it's important to recognise that women are "not just one-dimensional creatures who should only view our sexuality from a man's point of view."
 
Reflecting on her own evolution, she said, "That first record ('Genie') was me playing a puppet, doing what the label wanted me to do and be at a time when the pop explosion was super big.”
 
"And it's fun to look back now because you have Kylie Jenner, you have Miley Cyrus, people reinventing the chaps look, which I definitely got a lot of heat for. But I was interested in opening up that conversation at the time, comfortable in my own skin, sharing that sexuality and part of myself.”
 
"Women are not just one-dimensional creatures who should only view our sexuality from a man's point of view. If you look back at my body of work and the decisions I made, you'll see it's been very progressive.”
 
"Fearlessness is something that I always wanted, because I saw my mother in so many positions where she was weak and so very dominated. That was one of my decisions, as a woman, that I would never feel helpless to a man."
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Christina Aguilera Miley Cyrus Wolves
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'Swag Fest 3.0' says 'Go Mental'!

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of the last two editions, 93.5 read more

News
MY FM comes up with 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo' campaign

MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastread more

News
Gaana, Radio Mirchi, Tinder partner with Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival turns 10 this year.read more

News
Percept Live announces 5-city Bollyboom India Tour 2019-20 with Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the premium Bollywood Music Property of Percepread more

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Schedule for Bacardi NH weekender Meghalaya now live!

MUMBAI: The countdown to BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender - India’s happiest music festival has begun! The Meghalaya edition is around the corner, and the...read more

2
Camila Cabelo unveils another layer of romance with 'Easy'!

MUMBAI: Two-time Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello unveils a new song entitled Easy on 11 ...read more

3
Christina Aguilera thinks music industry is full of "wolves".

MUMBAI: "It was a business with so many wolves. Older men who had other intentions. When you're that young coming up in a male-run business, you're...read more

4
Katy Perry appeals for retrial in plagiarism case

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry and her 2013 track Dark Horse collaborators have filed an appeal against the July decision that found them liable to the...read more

5
Armaan Malik was in a bad place last year!

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik says there was a time when he battled image issues and got over it by learning not to 'over-think' about it. The singer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group