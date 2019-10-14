Christina Aguilera thinks music industry is full of "wolves".

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of the last two editions, 93.5 read more
MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastread more
MUMBAI: The happiest music festival turns 10 this year.read more
MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the premium Bollywood Music Property of Percepread more
MUMBAI: Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more
MUMBAI: The countdown to BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender - India’s happiest music festival has begun! The Meghalaya edition is around the corner, and the...read more
MUMBAI: Two-time Grammy Award-nominated multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello unveils a new song entitled Easy on 11 ...read more
MUMBAI: "It was a business with so many wolves. Older men who had other intentions. When you're that young coming up in a male-run business, you're...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry and her 2013 track Dark Horse collaborators have filed an appeal against the July decision that found them liable to the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik says there was a time when he battled image issues and got over it by learning not to 'over-think' about it. The singer...read more