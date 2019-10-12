RadioandMusic
News |  12 Oct 2019 11:00 |  By Minal Metkari

Green Tea Peng calls music 'healing'!

MUMBAI: London-based RandB singer Green Tea Peng has an emotional connect with music. It was music that helped her during her rough times.

“For me, music is a medicine, it’s an antidote for any mood, be it sad, happy, angry, lovable etc,” said Peng.

The singer finds solace and spirituality in the music she creates.

Speaking about the same, she said, “For me, the entire music creating process has been my healing process. It was naturally spiritual without it being a conscious thing. It’s not that I love the song and assume that it’s going to be a spiritual song, it’s a subconscious thing.”

“Since I have been singing as well as evolving in music in last three years after being away for a long time, I associate my healing with it. It has helped me a lot. Music is healing for everyone,” she added.

 

