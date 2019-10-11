Urban music festival 'Disrupt' returns with a power packed line-up!

MUMBAI: Disrupt is more than a festival. It’s where music meets innovation. Having made its debut in 2017, Disrupt is back with its third edition and will take place on 23 and 24 of November. Along with the line-up, the festival has also announced a series of masterclasses and panels especially focusing on the visual art medium.

Among the artists slated to perform at Disrupt 2019 include the ultimate party starter – legendary UK garage spinner DJ EZ in India for the first time, electronic music’s true renaissance man Machinedrum (US), the mighty Parisian crew Acid Arab (FR), and India’s techno pioneer Arjun Vagale’s alias for all things experimental – AsymetriK.

The line-up also features the very versatile Jubilee (US), a special set by Sarah Farina (DE), the infamous and mysterious Babloo Babylon alongside Mumbai’s stalwarts Sandunes with her diverse blend of electronica, Kumail, L.Y.D, Nate08 and OX7GEN.

A partnership between Mumbai-based music management agency Mixtape and national chain of bars and restaurants Social, the festival was born out of the need to coalesce the values that have been inculcated at both the companies: to combine forward thinking music with radical ideas of event technology and production, and provide the audience with innovative and ingenious F&B experiences.

Mixtape and Social have collectively brought their expertise in delivering efficient solutions for music festivals on various levels of curation, hospitality, production and artist management to set a benchmark for how music can meet technology in an urban environment.

A limited number of early-bird tickets for Disrupt 2019 are on sale for Rs. 1500/-