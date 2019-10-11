RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Oct 2019 16:26 |  By RnMTeam

Urban music festival 'Disrupt' returns with a power packed line-up!

MUMBAI: Disrupt is more than a festival. It’s where music meets innovation. Having made its debut in 2017, Disrupt is back with its third edition and will take place on 23 and 24 of November. Along with the line-up, the festival has also announced a series of masterclasses and panels especially focusing on the visual art medium.

Among the artists slated to perform at Disrupt 2019 include the ultimate party starter – legendary UK garage spinner DJ EZ in India for the first time, electronic music’s true renaissance man Machinedrum (US), the mighty Parisian crew Acid Arab (FR), and India’s techno pioneer Arjun Vagale’s alias for all things experimental – AsymetriK.

The line-up also features the very versatile Jubilee (US), a special set by Sarah Farina (DE), the infamous and mysterious Babloo Babylon alongside Mumbai’s stalwarts Sandunes with her diverse blend of electronica, Kumail, L.Y.D, Nate08 and OX7GEN.

A partnership between Mumbai-based music management agency Mixtape and national chain of bars and restaurants Social, the festival was born out of the need to coalesce the values that have been inculcated at both the companies: to combine forward thinking music with radical ideas of event technology and production, and provide the audience with innovative and ingenious F&B experiences.

Mixtape and Social have collectively brought their expertise in delivering efficient solutions for music festivals on various levels of curation, hospitality, production and artist management to set a benchmark for how music can meet technology in an urban environment.

A limited number of early-bird tickets for Disrupt 2019 are on sale for Rs. 1500/-

Tags
digital disruption Anouambo Urban Music Festival music
Related news
News | 11 Oct 2019

Harry Styles 'Lights Up' music after two-year break!

MUMBAI: Harry Styles has released his new song Lights Up, which marks his first new music in two years, and the eagerly awaited first taste of his upcoming sophomore album.

read more
News | 10 Oct 2019

Malayalam film music industry now has fast food culture

MUMBAI: Ace musician who studied music from the world's premier institute in the US - Jerry Amaldev, who entered the Malayalam film industry in 1979 with a bang and after rendering music for 75 films, in 1995 went into oblivion is certainly not disillusioned, but is unhappy as today's Malayalam

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

Made In China's 'The Naari Naari' song makes you dance with a mystery twist

MUMBAI: The Naari Naari Song, the third single of Made In China, an upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, is out today, via Sony Music India.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

A.R. Rahman says social stigmas around musicians are reflected on the big screen!

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman says that there are lots of social stigmas around musicians, which is reflected on the big screen.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Naezy starts his Aafat tour with a Bang at IIT Delhi Fest

MUMBAI: Rap sensation Naezy, with his recent release Fatke kickstarted his Live Tour named after his first-ever release - AAFAT at IIT Delhi's festival, Rendezvous on 4 October.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'Swag Fest 3.0' says 'Go Mental'!

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of the last two editions, 93.5 read more

News
MY FM comes up with 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo' campaign

MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastread more

News
Gaana, Radio Mirchi, Tinder partner with Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival turns 10 this year.read more

News
Percept Live announces 5-city Bollyboom India Tour 2019-20 with Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the premium Bollywood Music Property of Percepread more

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

top# 5 articles

1
Harry Styles 'Lights Up' music after two-year break!

MUMBAI: Harry Styles has released his new song Lights Up, which marks his first new music in two years, and the eagerly awaited first taste of his...read more

2
Nick Jonas in love with Pritam's 'First Class' song

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in recent interview with EIC while promoting The Sky Is Pink, revealed that Nick Jonas listens to First Class song...read more

3
Alok teams up with twin brother on powerful new single!

MUMBAI: A powerful electronic-pop track, Killed By The City combines melancholic vocals and emotive lyrics with anthemic drops and rousing orchestral...read more

4
DJ Jauz unveils infectious new single 'Get To Me'!

MUMBAI: Esteemed US producer and DJ Jauz has released his new single Get To Me. Out today via his label Bite This!, Jauz has also announced his brand...read more

5
Hudson Mohawke delivers special remix of Wuh Oh's latest single!

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Hudson Mohawke has unveiled his very special remix of Pretty Boy, the latest single from widely acclaimed...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group