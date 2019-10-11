Prince Estate slams Trump campaign for using iconic song at rally!

MUMBAI: The estate of late musician Prince has strongly censured US President Donald Trump's campaign managers for playing the late rockstar's iconic number Purple rain during a Minneapolis rally.



At the rally, Trump made multiple comments about Bruce Springsteen, Beyonce and Jay-Z, besides Democratic leaders, reports 'variety.com'.



The estate took to social media to slam Trump.



"President Trump played Prince's Purple rain tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince's music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince's songs," read the post.



The use of the song was loaded because Minneapolis was Prince's residence and home base all his life.



Alongside the comment, the estate also shared a letter from a campaign attorney. The letter, dated 15 October 2018, was in response to a previous request by the estate to "refrain from using Prince's Purple rain, or any other Prince music, in connection with Campaign rallies or other Campaign events".



"Without admitting liability, and to avoid and future dispute, we write to confirm that the Campaign will not use Prince's music in connection with its activities going forward," concluded the letter.



The Trump campaign has continued to play music by the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and several other artists since the President ran for office in 2015, despite repeated requests by musicians not to do so.

