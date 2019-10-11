RadioandMusic
News |  11 Oct 2019 15:10 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jonas in love with Pritam's 'First Class' song

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in recent interview with EIC while promoting The Sky Is Pink, revealed that Nick Jonas listens to First Class song from Kalank before going on stage. She added that Nick loves to listen Bollywood songs and also likes listening to music on a Hindi radio channel.

Pritam’s latest romantic track  Dil Hi Toh Hai from The Sky Is Pink is also a huge hit and well applauded by the audiences. The song is one of Pritam’s favorite tracks from the film especially since it's from his favorite genre -Romance.

On his work front, Pritam is also working on Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, Kabir Khan's 83 starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Anurag Basu's next, Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

