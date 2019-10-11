RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Oct 2019 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Jasleen Royal recalls restaurant 'guitarist stint'

MUMBAI: Love You Zindagi fame singer Jasleen Royal recently shared a throwback video, reminiscing the days when she used to play the guitar at a restaurant.

"Deep in the junk, I found this treasure. A video of me singing at restaurant when I was 16. And if I could tell something to a 16 year old me it's , Hair will get shorter, camera quality will get better, and you, you will look back and know it was worth it. Keep at it, young Jasleen. You're the reason I'm here," she captioned the video.

The 27 year-old made her debut in the Bollywood music industry with Sonam Kapoor starrer Khoobsurat. Later, she lent her voice in movies like Philauri, Dear Zindagi, Baar Baar Dekho and now she has sung for Gully Boy and upcoming Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

"I stumbled upon this video one day and realised how much I love my craft. I am living my dream right now and I'm sure the small Jasleen would have been really happy with the current Jasleen. I would urge everyone to dream big and work hard to achieve it because if I can do it, so can you," Jasleen added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jasleen Royal guitarist Love You Zindagi Bollywood Sonam Kapoor Khoobsurat Dear Zindagi Baar Baar Dekho Gully Boy Akshay Kumar Kesari
Related news
News | 11 Oct 2019

Nick Jonas in love with Pritam's 'First Class' song

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in recent interview with EIC while promoting The Sky Is Pink, revealed that Nick Jonas listens to First Class song from Kalank before going on stage.

read more
News | 08 Jul 2008

Govinda caught behind the mic

MUMBAI: Actor Govinda will be lending his voice for Popcorn Entertainment Ltd's forthcoming film "Loot." Music director Shamir Tandon who introduced Sanjay Dutt, Bret Lee and Urmila in the singing scenario has finished recording with the actor. Tandon is very happy and impressed by the actor's musical antics and his deep interest in melody and lyrics. Both are very hopeful about the song that is dedicated to the almighty.

read more
News | 27 May 2008

Akshay Kumar to rap tunes with Snoop Dogg

MUMBAI: Rapper Wyclef Jean recently shared recording space with Abhishek Bachchan. Now it is Snoop Dogg who will be rapping along with action hero Akshay Kumar. This song would be sung to promote his next movie Singh is Kinng. Currently Akshay is seen promoting himself in the IPL, since he is the brand ambassador of Delhi DareDevils. This has been confirmed by the film's director Vipul Shah said in a report, "Yes, Akki will be working with an international singer but nothing has been finalised yet. We are still working out the details".

read more
News | 05 Aug 2006

Abhijeet breaks record by singing non stop for 18 minutes

Shine India Pictures film `Apradh Sargana`was launched with an unique song recording at Mars recording studio. Noted Bollywood singer Abhijeet has earned the distinction of singing the longest song ever recorded. The song is of a duration of e

read more
News | 03 Aug 2006

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee salutes champs of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

One would have thought that Zee TVs latest edition of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa would face a problem of overkill, what with it being launched just after the series on jodis, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu and Challenge 2005. But, the new series LiL Champs has managed to

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM's 'Swag Fest 3.0' says 'Go Mental'!

MUMBAI: After the roaring success of the last two editions, 93.5 read more

News
MY FM comes up with 'Plastic Bharat Chhodo' campaign

MUMBAI: MY FM- the Radio arm of DB Corp ltd, has launched ,’Plastread more

News
Gaana, Radio Mirchi, Tinder partner with Bacardi NH7 Weekender 2019

MUMBAI: The happiest music festival turns 10 this year.read more

News
Percept Live announces 5-city Bollyboom India Tour 2019-20 with Diljit Dosanjh

MUMBAI: Bollyboom, the premium Bollywood Music Property of Percepread more

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

top# 5 articles

1
5 Reasons why MTV Hustle finale will be 'Bohat Hard'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle, not only brought underground rap to mainstream, but won a million hearts for the powerful...read more

2
Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin team up for a single

MUMBAI:  Black Eyed Peas have joined hands with singer J Balvin for a single RITMO (Bad boys for life). The upbeat track will appear on the...read more

3
Mahesh Bhatt remembers Jagjit Singh on eight death anniversary

MUMBAI:  It's been eight years since Ghazal King Jagjit Singh died at the age of 70, and he continues to be missed by music lovers.On Singh's eighth...read more

4
Indian hip-hop star DIVINE's debut album 'Kohinoor' is out!

MUMBAI: A year in the making, the wait for India’s premier hip-hop star DIVINE’s debut album, Kohinoor, finally gets over on 9 October. Kohinoor is...read more

5
Nick Jonas in love with Pritam's 'First Class' song

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas in recent interview with EIC while promoting The Sky Is Pink, revealed that Nick Jonas listens to First Class song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group