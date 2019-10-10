RadioandMusic
News |  10 Oct 2019 17:45 |  By RnMTeam

Mahesh Bhatt remembers Jagjit Singh on eight death anniversary

MUMBAI:  It's been eight years since Ghazal King Jagjit Singh died at the age of 70, and he continues to be missed by music lovers.

On Singh's eighth death anniversary on Thursday, director Mahesh Bhatt penned an emotional post for him, saying late Jagjit Singh ‘made his wounds sing’.

"The songs of Arth still resonate in my heart. Thank you for touching my life," Bhatt tweeted.

Born Jagmohan Singh in Rajasthan and belonging to a Punjabi Sikh family, Jagjit left an indelible mark in the world of music with his treasury of ghazals.

All the songs of Arth were composed by Singh . Along with his wife Chitra Singh, he crooned the melodious ghazals such as Jhuki jhuki si nazar and Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho.

Apart from Arth, the husband-wife duo also composed music for other Bollywood films including Saath Saath,  Sajda and Prem Geet".

Singer Anup Jalota, who has collaborated with Singh on a few albums, too remembered him.

He tweeted, "We miss you a lot. Though you are not here, your voice still echoes in our ears. Please come back, Harmonium is silent."

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, reminisced
the singer's contribution to ghazals in India and how he "took it to new heights".

Conferred with by the Padma Bhushan in 2003, Singh passed away on 10 October 2011.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mahesh Bhatt Jagjit Singh Manu Jagmohan Singh Rajasthan Chitra Singh Ghazals Saath Saath Sajda Anup Jalota Madhya Pradesh Padma Bhushan
