Rihanna to release 'unseen' visual autobiography

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna is all set to launch her visual autobiography.

Titled ‘Rihanna’, the book will have over 500 pages and will follow the singer and entrepreneur's life through photographs from her childhood in Barbados to present times.

The autobiography will contain over 1,000 photographs, many that have never been published before, reports variety.com.

"I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. I'm very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed. We've been working on the book for over five years and I'm really happy to be able to finally share it with everybody," Rihanna said.

‘Rihanna’ is published by Phaidon and will be released on 24 October.

The singer and the publisher have also been working with The Haas Brothers on three limited editions. There is a Fenty x Phaidon edition, which will be released on 10  October and The Luxury Supreme edition, which will be released on20  November. ‘Stoner’, the ultra luxury supreme edition, is already sold out.

Rihanna broke into the music scene as a teenager with her 2005 hit Pon de replay, and has since released eight studio albums, with a highly anticipated follow up to 2016's Anti expected any time.

As an entrepreneur, she launched her make-up line Fenty in 2017 and a lingerie line Savage x Fenty in 2018. She even starred in both Ocean's 8 and Donald Glover's short film  Guava Island over the past two years.

(Source: IANS)

explore RNM

