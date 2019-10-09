RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Oct 2019 12:11 |  By RnMTeam

Raja Kumari releases official music video of 'Karma'

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari has released the official music video of her track Karma. She says the track is a reminder that beautiful things come to life when strong women put their skills together.

"Karma is a reminder that beautiful things come to life when strong women put their skills together," Kumari said.

The colourful and empowering clip was created by an all-female team in collaboration with Kumari and Sam Madhu.

Watch Here:

"The video was done by an all-female team. It started as a collaboration between myself and Sam Madhu, which explores transitions from art to reality and remixes cultural elements from the past and the future. It is inspired by traditional Indian aesthetics and futuristic cyberpunk worlds," she added.

Kumari says Madhu developed the idea of a neon universe in which I'm the central character, where traditional Indian elements like "Rakshasa masks, goddesses and tigers are reborn with contemporary, neon aesthetics to create a universe where I appear as an array of compelling, powerful female characters."

"So you'll see a latex matrix-inspired Rakshasi, a neon devi with her shocking pink tiger, a futuristic laser goddess. The video was so fun to make, and I feel like it represents a real female-empowerment moment," Kumari said.

The rapper released the video on the occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday. The colourful and empowering clip was created by an all-female team in collaboration with Raja and Madhu.

Currently, Kumari is a judge on MTV Hustle, the first reality-style Rap competition show.

Source: (IANS)

Tags
Raja Kumari Karma GRAMMY Tiger Dussehra
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

News
RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing.read more

News
Musiconcepts returns with third edition of Raymond MTV India Music Summit 2019 -#EkSachhaSur

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year again and Musiconcepts is backread more

News
MTV Hustle: India's biggest rap revolution is here

MUMBAI: JBL presents MTV Hustle powered by Breezer Vivid live life in colour and styling partnerread more

News
MTV Beats drums up entertainment bonanza with new show 'The Top 20 Countdown'

What makes for an on-loop playlist that will keep you hooked? The answer is a perfect mix of...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Britney Spears' yoga, workout and dance therapy!

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has taken a break from music and is realigning herself, her Instagram is a proof. Spears recently shared a photo from...read more

2
Adam Lambert proud of Sam Smith for coming out as non-binary

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Adam Lambert is saluting singer Sam Smith for coming out as non-binary and insisting the media refers to him as "they" or "them...read more

3
Mark Ronson ready to trade fame for family

MUMBAI:  Music producer Mark Ronson says he would swap fame and success in the music industry to have a family of his own. In an interview to Radio...read more

4
Chadha Rang: Ayushman Khurrana praises Akshay Varma's latest composition

MUMBAI:  He is the man who taught Ayushmann Khurrana to play piano effortlessly in the highly critically acclaimed movie, Andhadhun. Popular music...read more

5
'Bypass Road' recreates iconic song 'So Gaya Yeh Jahan'

MUMBAI: The classic number  So Gaya Yeh Jahan from the 1988 film Tezaab  will be recreated for Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming movie Bypass Road. The...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group