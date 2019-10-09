RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Oct 2019 20:26 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jonas gives thumbs up to Priyanka's 'The Sky Is Pink'

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas has shared a special post to congratulate his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra on her upcoming project, The Sky Is Pink, saying the film touched his heart in many ways.

"This film touched my heart in so many ways. The story is bold and beautiful, and told perfectly by this incredible cast and by Shonali Bose's direction. Priyanka Chopra, I am so proud of your work as both an actor and producer in this film," Nick wrote on his Instagram, as he shared a poster of the film.

"You made me smile, laugh and cry and I know you are going to impact so many people's lives with this film. I love you so much. Congrats to the entire 'The Sky Is Pink' cast, crew and creative team. You should be very proud. Everyone make sure to go see this movie," he added.

Chopra responded to the post with her own loving words.

"Thank you my jaan," she wrote.

The Sky Is Pink is about a couple that loses their daughter to pulmonary fibrosis, a serious immune disease. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is slated to release on 11 October 2019.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Farhan Akhtar Zaira Wasim The Sky is Pink
Related news
News | 09 Oct 2019

Mikey music score sets right tone for 'The Sky is Pink'!

MUMBAI: Composer Mikey Mccleary, has created the background Score for Shonali Bose’s film, The Sky is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

News
RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing.read more

News
Musiconcepts returns with third edition of Raymond MTV India Music Summit 2019 -#EkSachhaSur

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year again and Musiconcepts is backread more

News
MTV Hustle: India's biggest rap revolution is here

MUMBAI: JBL presents MTV Hustle powered by Breezer Vivid live life in colour and styling partnerread more

News
MTV Beats drums up entertainment bonanza with new show 'The Top 20 Countdown'

What makes for an on-loop playlist that will keep you hooked? The answer is a perfect mix of...read more

top# 5 articles

1
When Elton John tried to take his own life!

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has revealed that he tried to take his own life decades ago after being involved in "some catastrophic love...read more

2
Rihanna to release 'unseen' visual autobiography

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna is all set to launch her visual autobiography.Titled ‘Rihanna’, the book will have over 500 pages and will follow the singer...read more

3
Important to discuss Netflix content: Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: Lyricist, writer, poet and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi who is also the Censor Board of Film Certification chairperson, says that there needs...read more

4
Darshan Raval, Armaan Mallik to perform at Social Nation

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval and Armaan Malik are gearing to perform at Social Nation. Content creator, television host and actor Sahil Khattar will bring...read more

5
Britney Spears' yoga, workout and dance therapy!

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears has taken a break from music and is realigning herself, her Instagram is a proof. Spears recently shared a photo from...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group