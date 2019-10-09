RadioandMusic
News |  09 Oct 2019 13:21 |  By RnMTeam

Mark Ronson ready to trade fame for family

MUMBAI:  Music producer Mark Ronson says he would swap fame and success in the music industry to have a family of his own.
 
In an interview to Radio Times. the music producer, 44, expressed his desire to trade his achievements for children, reports dailymail.co.uk.
 
"I've never thought that (work) was a replacement for having a family of my own, but I definitely think it fills some of that void more than if I was going to an office. I do have these warm relationships that maybe (satisfy) part of my soul that needs fulfilling. But believe me, I'd trade it in for kids," he said.
 
The Uptown funk  hitmaker was married to Josephine de La Baume, which ended in 2017. He has previously admitted that his Late night feelings  was inspired by his divorce as he was able to channel his sadness into the record.
 
"It's a break-up album. Every time I went to the studio I'd throw out ideas and some were light-hearted things but the ones staying with me all had melancholy. You really have to go through something kind of f***-up to make good art sometimes ... it's not necessarily always how I've operated. I think the idea of being a little bit rocked out of your comfort zone is a good thing," he said.
 
(Source : IANS)
Mark Ronson Uptown Funk hitmaker Josephine de la Baume
