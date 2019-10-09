Made In China's 'The Naari Naari' song makes you dance with a mystery twist

MUMBAI: The Naari Naari Song, the third single of Made In China, an upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, is out today, via Sony Music India. Featuring music by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by VAYU, the song serves up a dash of nostalgia with a complete reworking of Hisham Abbas’s Habibi Dah (Nari Narain).

Much like the mystery tiger soup it advertises, The Naari Naari Song has a number of secret ingredients that make it flavourful and potent and quite tasty, really! We can reveal two, though: the singers Vishal Dadlani and Jonita Gandhi.

The video for the single features lead pair Rajkummar and Mouni. With Rajkummar’s character dreaming about the ‘secret ingredient’ in his world-famous ‘tiger soup’. Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the story of the film revolves around an unconventional entrepreneurial journey of a 35-year-old Gujarati middle-class man.

The song is now available on Sony Music India’s YouTube channel and across all streaming platforms.