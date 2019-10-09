RadioandMusic
News |  09 Oct 2019 13:17

Darshan Raval, Armaan Mallik to perform at Social Nation

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval and Armaan Malik are gearing to perform at Social Nation. Content creator, television host and actor Sahil Khattar will bring his energetic presence to India’s first live festival for fans and digital content creators. Scheduled to take place on 18th -19th Oct at Jio Garden, Mumbai; Social Nation will witness performances by artists like Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, Carry Minati, Darshan Raval, Armaan Mallik, Gaurav Gera amongst others.
 
Commenting on this Sahil Khattar says, “I’m glad to be a part of Social Nation, I love the idea of content creators and fans coming together to create a nation. This gives fans and creators like us a platform to bond beyond the screen. The show curation and artist line-up is impeccable. Looking forward to this festival."
 
A one-stop entertainment and interactive festival across two days, Social Nation will witness performances by more than 100 digital content creators from different segments like music, comedy, dance, poetry, and others. It will also bring social media elements offline through experience zones, never seen before VR experiences, hands-on workshops and panels celebrating social media offline.
