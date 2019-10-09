RadioandMusic
Chadha Rang: Ayushman Khurrana praises Akshay Varma's latest composition

MUMBAI:  He is the man who taught Ayushmann Khurrana to play piano effortlessly in the highly critically acclaimed movie, Andhadhun. Popular music composer Akshay Varma couldn't stop smiling as his latest music video, Chadha Rang is scaling the music charts!

Watch Here : 

Akshay, who always prefers his work do all the talking, is quite excited about his latest music video Chadha Rang being hugely appreciated by the music buffs and has garnered a massive number of hits within just 3 days of its release!

For the first time, Akshay has collaborated with the singing icon Sona Mohapatra for T-Series' latest music video Chadha Rang that has registered over 5 lakh views on YouTube. The composer-singer musical jugalbandi as depicted in the video has gradually and successfully made its way to every locker room, college campus, club, and airwaves.

Penned by Amitabh Ranjan and directed by Kartik Vijay Parida, Chadha Rang was launched on 3 October and has been winning hearts around.

Akshay Varma says, "I’m so overwhelmed by the response to the song! It feels amazing to receive so much love and appreciation for your debut single.”

Praising Akshay's new song, Ayushmann took to social networking site and mentioned, "My dear friend Akshay Varma has come out with a beautiful single. He was my piano coach in Andhadhun and he is awesome. Check it out and show some love."

(Source: IANS)

Ayushman Khurana Akshay Piano AndhaDhun Sona Mohapatra T-Series Global Musical
