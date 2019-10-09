RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Oct 2019 20:21 |  By RnMTeam

A.R. Rahman says social stigmas around musicians are reflected on the big screen!

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman says that there are lots of social stigmas around musicians, which is reflected on the big screen.

Rahman is attending the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) with the team of 99 Songs, which is produced and co-written by the Grammy and Oscar-winning musician.

"It's like a fairy tale, where a guy has to write a 100 songs to win the girl, but it's not that simple," variety.com quoted Rahman as saying.

"We have all the social stigmas, musicians are always drunk and dead at the end," he said.

"If you look at most of the iconic movies, they are all losers, like ‘A Star Is Born', or they commit suicide. ‘Inside Llewyn Davis', he gets thrown out by his sister. Why is that stigma, which is reflecting in the movies? Why can't we make something about a success story? Not just success story, but also the internal war which a creative person faces," Rahman added.

Rahman performed live to the music of 99 Songs at BIFF, leaving the audience spellbound. The film's team also walked the red carpet and also took a selfie with over 3,500 audience members.

The film, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, played as part of the festival's Open Cinema strand.

Rahman has worked with the best in the industry, but he chose newcomer Krishnamoorthy to direct the project.

"I know that if I worked with anybody like that then I'll be intimidated to tell them any of my ideas. I wanted somebody who's like a friend, who is also a musician. We found Vishwesh and we shared the same vision," he said.

It took the duo a year to come up with a draft they were satisfied with. The team then went through an extensive auditioning process with casting director Mukesh Chhabra and finally chose debutant Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas as the leads.

"To write was the easiest, to produce was difficult," said Rahman.

Jio Studios is handling international sales and is looking to release 99 Songs in the first quarter of 2020, after its festival run.

The composer is returning to the Hollywood scene with the Netflix series, Pashmina. In India, he is working on Bigil and Dil Bechara, the Indian remake of The Fault In Our Stars.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
A.R. Rahman Jio 99 Songs Netflix -Series The Fault in Our Stars music International Film Festivals
Related news
News | 09 Oct 2019

Made In China's 'The Naari Naari' song makes you dance with a mystery twist

MUMBAI: The Naari Naari Song, the third single of Made In China, an upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, is out today, via Sony Music India.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2019

Important to discuss Netflix content: Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: Lyricist, writer, poet and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi who is also the Censor Board of Film Certification chairperson, says that there needs to be an elaborate discussion on Netflix series which have entered each and every household without getting any certification.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Naezy starts his Aafat tour with a Bang at IIT Delhi Fest

MUMBAI: Rap sensation Naezy, with his recent release Fatke kickstarted his Live Tour named after his first-ever release - AAFAT at IIT Delhi's festival, Rendezvous on 4 October.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Legendary Maceo Plex confirmed to make India debut at Sunburn Goa 2019

MUMBAI: Celebrating a super successful 12-year innings as Asia's largest music festival, Sunburn Festival will introduce a brand new underground music venture called ‘SOLARIS’ featuring a range of exquisite underground international and home-grown house and techno acts on two dedicated stages fr

read more
News | 25 Sep 2019

MTV Hustle: Global stars DJ Bobby Friction, L-Fresh grace the rap battle

MUMBAI: India’s rap reality show, MTV Hustle is approaching its finale and bringing an intense competition amongst the top ten rappers. Week on week, the battle is getting a notch higher with performances that are taking the audience and the judges in awe of them.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Gujarat: Radio City reignites Navratri spirit with garba premiere league!

MUMBAI:  Radio City organised yet another fun-filled season of onread more

News
RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing.read more

News
Musiconcepts returns with third edition of Raymond MTV India Music Summit 2019 -#EkSachhaSur

MUMBAI: It’s that time of the year again and Musiconcepts is backread more

News
MTV Hustle: India's biggest rap revolution is here

MUMBAI: JBL presents MTV Hustle powered by Breezer Vivid live life in colour and styling partnerread more

News
MTV Beats drums up entertainment bonanza with new show 'The Top 20 Countdown'

What makes for an on-loop playlist that will keep you hooked? The answer is a perfect mix of...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Made In China's 'The Naari Naari' song makes you dance with a mystery twist

MUMBAI: The Naari Naari Song, the third single of Made In China, an upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy, is out today, via Sony...read more

2
Nick Jonas gives thumbs up to Priyanka's 'The Sky Is Pink'

MUMBAI: American pop star Nick Jonas has shared a special post to congratulate his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra on her upcoming project, The Sky...read more

3
When Elton John tried to take his own life!

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Elton John has revealed that he tried to take his own life decades ago after being involved in "some catastrophic love...read more

4
Rihanna to release 'unseen' visual autobiography

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna is all set to launch her visual autobiography.Titled ‘Rihanna’, the book will have over 500 pages and will follow the singer...read more

5
Important to discuss Netflix content: Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: Lyricist, writer, poet and screenwriter Prasoon Joshi who is also the Censor Board of Film Certification chairperson, says that there needs...read more

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group