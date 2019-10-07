Visuals for Kasheer by Ahmer and Sez On The Beat out now

MUMBAI: Azadi Records is proud to present the official music video for Kasheer, the second single off Ahmer and Sez On The Beat’s seminal debut album Little Kid Big Dreams.

Directed by Vaksh Vimal (Pankh, Saans Le), the video was shot in Srinagar a month before the Indian government announced the abrogation of Article 370 and placed the region under military control and enforced a complete communications blackout.

Kasheer was meant to release in the second week of August but due to the fallout from the government’s unilateral decision, the label, and artist decided to delay its release until communication was restored in the valley. However, with Kashmir still under lockdown, we have decided to release this visual piece and make a small effort towards countering the suppression of Kashmiri voices in the country. Featuring pioneering Kashmiri activist Parveen Ahanger (Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons) and singer-songwriter Ali Saffudin, this video is dedicated to the people of Kashmir.

"The song is the first track off the album that Sez and I finished. We decided to do something in Kashmiri, something that's never been done before, especially not like this. I just wanted to be as truthful as possible about the situation back home - whatever we have been through - past and present.

Through Kasheer, I want everyone to know that nothing has changed in Kashmir over the years and we are still being controlled back home. This is the anthem, the people's anthem. We are depressed even when things seem to be normal around us because you never know what's going to happen tomorrow. Who knows, there can be a complete shut down for months. You can't even use your mobile phones anymore and no one is going to give a damn about it, because that's how it's supposed to be in Kashmir. I've also talked about a few events that took place in the past, Kashmir during the 90s, and what my family has seen back then. I'm just out here, sharing stories that they don't want you to know about because it's too dangerous. But I'm going to share it, regardless, because they can't kill the truth.” - Ahmer