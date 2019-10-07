RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Oct 2019 14:01 |  By RnMTeam

Visuals for Kasheer by Ahmer and Sez On The Beat out now

MUMBAI: Azadi Records is proud to present the official music video for Kasheer, the second single off Ahmer and Sez On The Beat’s seminal debut album Little Kid Big Dreams.

Directed by Vaksh Vimal (Pankh, Saans Le), the video was shot in Srinagar a month before the Indian government announced the abrogation of Article 370 and placed the region under military control and enforced a complete communications blackout.

Kasheer was meant to release in the second week of August but due to the fallout from the government’s unilateral decision, the label, and artist decided to delay its release until communication was restored in the valley. However, with Kashmir still under lockdown, we have decided to release this visual piece and make a small effort towards countering the suppression of Kashmiri voices in the country. Featuring pioneering Kashmiri activist Parveen Ahanger (Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons) and singer-songwriter Ali Saffudin, this video is dedicated to the people of Kashmir.

"The song is the first track off the album that Sez and I finished. We decided to do something in Kashmiri, something that's never been done before, especially not like this. I just wanted to be as truthful as possible about the situation back home - whatever we have been through - past and present.

Through Kasheer, I want everyone to know that nothing has changed in Kashmir over the years and we are still being controlled back home. This is the anthem, the people's anthem. We are depressed even when things seem to be normal around us because you never know what's going to happen tomorrow. Who knows, there can be a complete shut down for months. You can't even use your mobile phones anymore and no one is going to give a damn about it, because that's how it's supposed to be in Kashmir. I've also talked about a few events that took place in the past, Kashmir during the 90s, and what my family has seen back then. I'm just out here, sharing stories that they don't want you to know about because it's too dangerous. But I'm going to share it, regardless, because they can't kill the truth.” - Ahmer

Tags
Azaadi music Kashmir
Related news
News | 07 Oct 2019

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire rock the 'semi-finale episode'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle is just a few steps away from finding the next rap sensation. Combined with powerful storytelling, the budding rappers won many hearts with their writing, compositions, thought-provoking topics, and electrifying beats. 

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Legendary drummer Ginger Baker no more

MUMBAI:  British drummer Ginger Baker, who founded the rock band Cream has died at the age of 80. The news of his demise was confirmed on Sunday morning on his Twitter page, reports telegraph.co.uk.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2019

Justin Timberlake pranked on Paris Fashion Week red carpet

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake was targeted by serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk as he arrived at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday afternoon with wife Jessica Biel.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2019

Demi Lovato: Israel trip filled God-sized hole in my heart

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato says her spiritual trip to Israel helped her find a connection with God. 

read more
News | 02 Oct 2019

Beyonce Knowles's father battling breast cancer

MUMBAI: Beyonce and Solange Knowles' father Mathew Knowles has stated that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.The 67-year-old mentioned his condition in an upcoming interview on "Good Morning America", reports bbc.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Ranveer's music label to make music for hearing impaired

MUMBAI: With his music label IncInk Records, actor Ranveer Singh read more

News
RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing.read more

News
Sterling Reserve Music Project launches debutante Vade with love track 'You For Sure'

MUMBAI: Sterling Reserve Music Project has launched You for Sure, a debut track composedread more

News
RED FM declares 'Plastic Ka Pack-Up' in 'Silicon Valley' of India!

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM one of the largest and most awarded radio networks, has come-up with a new read more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak goes Live for first time; Tulsi Kumar enthralls the Delhi audience with her performance!

MUMBAI: Taking the music and entertainment quotient several notches higher, Ishq Jam wiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Want to touch Lataji's feet, says 'Superstar Singer' winner Prity

MUMBAI: She is just nine-year-old and she has already managed to score a huge fan base with her singing talent.Hailing from Kolkata, Prity...read more

2
MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire rock the 'semi-finale episode'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle is just a few steps away from finding the next rap sensation. Combined with powerful storytelling...read more

3
Asha Bhosle bats for ghazals in simple Hindi for its revival

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who has lent her voice to many memorable and melodious ghazals, says “ghazal can be revived if written in...read more

4
Legendary drummer Ginger Baker no more

MUMBAI:  British drummer Ginger Baker, who founded the rock band Cream has died at the age of 80. The news of his demise was confirmed on Sunday...read more

5
Visuals for Kasheer by Ahmer and Sez On The Beat out now

MUMBAI: Azadi Records is proud to present the official music video for Kasheer, the second single off Ahmer and Sez On The Beat’s seminal debut...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group