Sandunes announces new show 'Hand of Thought'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based producer and composer, Sandunes has announced her return to the piano with a new collaborative show called ‘Hand of Thought’.

The performance is on October 20, incubated and presented by Red Bull India. It will feature Sandunes, whose real name is Sanaya Ardeshir on the piano and electronics, accompanied by instrumentalists Shirish Malhotra, Rhys Sebastian and arranger Neil Waters as orchestrator.

"In 2017 - when I was in Berlin as part of the Border Movement Residency - I had an opportunity to develop music on a piano again (after some years of not having access to one, and many years of using my laptop as my start point)," Ardeshir said.

"Hand of Thought" is inspired by the incisive classic, Opening the Hand of Thought: Foundations of Zen Buddhist Practice by Kosho Uchiyama, and has been over a year and a half in the making, ever since Sandunes first recorded a performance at the Red Bull Music Studios in Berlin.

"I began developing piano compositions - minimal, repetitive, generative, and that's when the first pieces of Hand of Thought came into being," she added.

(Source: IANS)