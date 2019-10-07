RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Oct 2019 17:30 |  By RnMTeam

Ranveer Singh showers love and support for MTV Hustle ahead of grand finale!

MTV Hustle, India’s first rap reality show has witnessed a remarkable journey since the start and is now all set for a thrilling, nail-biting grand finale! And just before the finale week, the show couldn’t get a better shout-out and love, all the way from Bollywood! Apna Gully boy and superstar Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to send his good wishes and support for the on-going rap reality show. Replete with thrill and excitement, he is proud to see MC’s from all across the country on the MTV Hustle stage and how Indian hip-hop is truly going to the next level through the show.

Asking the contestants to not fret about the results, he says, it doesn’t matter what the results are, your writing, you’re performing on stage and connecting with people, that’s the real reward. Ranveer’s words of encouragement will truly energize the finalists for the last leg of the final rap battle! The three artists of Ranveer’s music label, IncInk, Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire also performed on the semi-finale of MTV Hustle.

Five of India’s best rappers are geared up to be the next rap sensation! Who will win the coveted title? Stay tuned, every Saturday and Sunday at 7PM only on MTV.

Tags
MTV Grand Finale Ranveer Singh Music Reality Show Bollywood Gully Boy Instagram Desi Hip-Hop Kaam Bhaari SlowCheeta Spitfire Sensation
Related news
News | 07 Oct 2019

Ranveer Singh's IncInk Records releases first romantic track with Kaam Bhaari

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Navzar Eranee’s music label, IncInk Records, released its first romantic song Mohabbat, written and performed by Kaam Bhaari.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

Naezy starts his Aafat tour with a Bang at IIT Delhi Fest

MUMBAI: Rap sensation Naezy, with his recent release Fatke kickstarted his Live Tour named after his first-ever release - AAFAT at IIT Delhi's festival, Rendezvous on 4 October.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire rock the 'semi-finale episode'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle is just a few steps away from finding the next rap sensation. Combined with powerful storytelling, the budding rappers won many hearts with their writing, compositions, thought-provoking topics, and electrifying beats. 

read more
News | 04 Oct 2019

Miley shares raunchy pics; poses with pumpkin patch!

MUMBAI:  Picking pumpkins is usually a family-friendly outing for most, but pop star Miley Cyrus has managed to turn the activity into a sexually-suggestive romp.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2019

Demi Lovato sorry about free Israel trip after facing fan flak!

MUMBAI: Pop star Demi Lovato has said sorry to fans for accepting a free trip to Israel, where she was baptised in the Jordan river. Demi took to Instagram to reveal her feelings, in a post that she has sinc

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify got you shuffling for its first Diwali in India!

MUMBAI: With Diwali just around the corner, Spotify is ready to light it up through a blast of cread more

News
Get PPL License today to play your favourite 'Kudukku Pottiya' at events!

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL), India’s largest collective rights management orgaread more

News
Ranveer's music label to make music for hearing impaired

MUMBAI: With his music label IncInk Records, actor Ranveer Singh is trying his best to create musread more

News
RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing.read more

News
Sterling Reserve Music Project launches debutante Vade with love track 'You For Sure'

MUMBAI: Sterling Reserve Music Project has launched You for Sure, a debut track composedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Adhyayan Suman to release new single 'Rangjaye' on 15 October

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Adhyayan Suman, who in a short span of time has amassed an enviable number of subscribers on his Youtube channel, is soon going...read more

2
Jazzy B, Apache Indian drop new song 'Dil Mangdi'

MUMBAI:  Punjabi singer Jazzy B, Sukh-E and reggae legend Apache Indian have come out with a new song titled Dil Mangdi. “Dil Mangdi is a fun chill...read more

3
David Guetta officially closes his massive Ibiza 2019 season

MUMBAI: Hundreds of thousands of guests flew in from all parts of the world to experience David Guetta’s weekly shows at Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza. The...read more

4
Ranveer Singh's IncInk Records releases first romantic track with Kaam Bhaari

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Navzar Eranee’s music label, IncInk Records, released its first romantic song Mohabbat, written and...read more

5
Sandunes announces new show 'Hand of Thought'

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based producer and composer, Sandunes has announced her return to the piano with a new collaborative show called ‘Hand of Thought’....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group