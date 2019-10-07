RadioandMusic
MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire rock the 'semi-finale episode'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle is just a few steps away from finding the next rap sensation. Combined with powerful storytelling, the budding rappers won many hearts with their writing, compositions, thought-provoking topics, and electrifying beats. 

Out of the 15 Top contestants, five rappers will make their way to the much-awaited grand finale. Two rappers, Kolkata-based EPR and Ludhiana boy M-Zee Bella have already made their way to the finale. The race to the finale will see other contestants sweating it out to secure a top position.

The upcoming semi-finale episode gives a perfect glimpse of how the finale is going to look like. The special performances will be by all the three talents of superstar Ranveer Singh’s recently launched music label, IncInk- Kaam Bhari, Gully boy fame SlowCheetah and Spitfire. All three artists expressed their happiness on being a part of the show that is giving a perfect platform to the hidden rappers of the country. Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheetah revealed his set of favorite contestants on the show, “I just met them and told them how amazing they all are. They have their own style, but of course I have my favorites too. Bohot hi favourite Bella hai, kyunki usme ek vibe hai ki tu jo kar raha hai who acha hai, but I’m better. He is always in the game. EPR, of course, bohot hard hai, bohot pehle se hi his game is strong. Par mera ek Bihari bhai hai yahan, Shloka, main bohot hi khush hua pehli baar Garda word sunn ke ko mila. Bhai ne uska gana banaya which was out of this world.”

The highlight of this week’s episode will also be the performance of the rapper Spitfire, who will be joined by the interpreter Shabina who will perform the entire rap song through sign languages for the disabled viewers and the audience of the show. This will be the first time that a rap song will be performed with sign languages on the stage of MTV Hustle.

 The famous rapper from Bangalore, Brodha V will be back as the guest judge on MTV Hustle, this week. Brodha V, along with the other three judges Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari will monitor the contestants and decide who takes the finale seat with EPR and M-Zee Bella.

Raftaar and Brodha V, along with the two finalists bring a magnificent end to the semi-finale and an epic start to the finale week. They bring the house down with their electrifying performance on Hustle Yeh Dekh Mera. Do watch out for this one.

Who will secure the seat to the finale? Find out on this week’s episode of MTV Hustle, Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM only on MTV.

