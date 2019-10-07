RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Oct 2019 12:42 |  By RnMTeam

Legendary drummer Ginger Baker no more

MUMBAI:  British drummer Ginger Baker, who founded the rock band Cream has died at the age of 80.
 
The news of his demise was confirmed on Sunday morning on his Twitter page, reports telegraph.co.uk.
 
"We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning. Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks," a statement read.
 
The musician whose real name was Peter Edward Baker suffered from osteoarthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and a long battle with drug addiction, and underwent heart surgery three years ago.
 
The exact cause of his death is not known yet.
 
The band, which released four albums and sold more than 15 million records, propelled guitarist Eric Clapton to international superstardom and solidified Baker's reputation as one of the UK's greatest ever drummers.
 
Despite Cream's split after just two years, Baker and Clapton re-emerged in 1969 as part of the blues-rock band Blind Faith, alongside Steve Winwood and Ric Grech.
 
Baker's last album was "Why?", which released in 2014.
 
(Source: IANS)
Tags
Eric Clapton music
Related news
News | 07 Oct 2019

Visuals for Kasheer by Ahmer and Sez On The Beat out now

MUMBAI: Azadi Records is proud to present the official music video for Kasheer, the second single off Ahmer and Sez On The Beat’s seminal debut album Little Kid Big Dreams.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2019

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire rock the 'semi-finale episode'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle is just a few steps away from finding the next rap sensation. Combined with powerful storytelling, the budding rappers won many hearts with their writing, compositions, thought-provoking topics, and electrifying beats. 

read more
News | 02 Oct 2019

Justin Timberlake pranked on Paris Fashion Week red carpet

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Timberlake was targeted by serial prankster Vitalii Sediuk as he arrived at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show on Tuesday afternoon with wife Jessica Biel.

read more
News | 02 Oct 2019

Demi Lovato: Israel trip filled God-sized hole in my heart

MUMBAI: Singer Demi Lovato says her spiritual trip to Israel helped her find a connection with God. 

read more
News | 02 Oct 2019

Beyonce Knowles's father battling breast cancer

MUMBAI: Beyonce and Solange Knowles' father Mathew Knowles has stated that he has been diagnosed with breast cancer.The 67-year-old mentioned his condition in an upcoming interview on "Good Morning America", reports bbc.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Ranveer's music label to make music for hearing impaired

MUMBAI: With his music label IncInk Records, actor Ranveer Singh read more

News
RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing.read more

News
Sterling Reserve Music Project launches debutante Vade with love track 'You For Sure'

MUMBAI: Sterling Reserve Music Project has launched You for Sure, a debut track composedread more

News
RED FM declares 'Plastic Ka Pack-Up' in 'Silicon Valley' of India!

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM one of the largest and most awarded radio networks, has come-up with a new read more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak goes Live for first time; Tulsi Kumar enthralls the Delhi audience with her performance!

MUMBAI: Taking the music and entertainment quotient several notches higher, Ishq Jam wiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Visuals for Kasheer by Ahmer and Sez On The Beat out now

MUMBAI: Azadi Records is proud to present the official music video for Kasheer, the second single off Ahmer and Sez On The Beat’s seminal debut...read more

2
Want to touch Lataji's feet, says 'Superstar Singer' winner Prity

MUMBAI: She is just nine-year-old and she has already managed to score a huge fan base with her singing talent.Hailing from Kolkata, Prity...read more

3
MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire rock the 'semi-finale episode'!

MUMBAI: India’s biggest rap revolution, MTV Hustle is just a few steps away from finding the next rap sensation. Combined with powerful storytelling...read more

4
Asha Bhosle bats for ghazals in simple Hindi for its revival

MUMBAI: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who has lent her voice to many memorable and melodious ghazals, says “ghazal can be revived if written in...read more

5
Legendary drummer Ginger Baker no more

MUMBAI:  British drummer Ginger Baker, who founded the rock band Cream has died at the age of 80. The news of his demise was confirmed on Sunday...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group