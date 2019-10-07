Jazzy B, Apache Indian drop new song 'Dil Mangdi'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Jazzy B, Sukh-E and reggae legend Apache Indian have come out with a new song titled Dil Mangdi.

“Dil Mangdi is a fun chill track, the beats are catchy, the rap is amazing and it's been written phenomenally. Very, very happy with how it has turned out," Jazzy B said.

The music video of the song features Jazzy B, Sukh-E and Apache Indian getting their groove on. Written by Jaani, Dil Mangdi is composed by Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz.

Watch Here:

Dil Mangdi is a Times Music and Speed Records.

Jazzy B is known for songs like Rambo, Naag, and Mitran De Boot among many others.

Birmingham-born musician Steven Kapur, famously known as Apache Indian, is popular for the song Boom shack-a-lack and Raggamuffin girl among many others.

Source (IANS)