News |  07 Oct 2019

Aditya Narayan launches new single 'Lillah'

MUMBAI: Singer Aditya Narayan is back with the new single, Lillah.

On Monday, he unveiled the romantic track, which is touted as an ode to the golden era of Indie Pop.

Talking about the single, Aditya said: "It has been a wonderful experience. This is the first time I have shot a music video outside India. We shot the music video in the Maldives with a very intimate team of a dozen people. It actually requires a lot of people to pull off a music video of this standard but I am really thankful to my team.

"There was a lot of preparation because I have produced the music video myself. There was a lot of pre-production involved as well. The most important part was getting fit for the music video and looking my best. The 5-7 weeks before the shoot were obviously very crucial. I used to workout for 2 and a half hours to 3 hours and was on a zero carb diet."

The song's video features model Sushrii Mishraa. It is composed by the A Team aka Eeshan Tripathi and Milton Daniel and penned by Manoj Yadav.

Watch video below

(Source: IANS)

