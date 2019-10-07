RadioandMusic
Adhyayan Suman to release new single 'Rangjaye' on 15 October

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Adhyayan Suman, who in a short span of time has amassed an enviable number of subscribers on his Youtube channel, is soon going to release his next single, Rangjaye. The song, shot in Coimbatore and Karjat is a beautiful melody about breaking out of the box and following your passion.

What’s interesting is that Adhyayan hasn’t just sung and acted in the video, but has also conceptualised and directed video. A source close to the actor says, “Adhyayan wants to expand his horizons and doesn’t wish to just restrict himself to singing and acting. The video, currently is in post production, will be coming out on 15 October. Along with Adhyayan Suman, the video also features Aarushi Dutta of Roadies and Splitsvilla fame."

The source further adds that Adhyayan was very clear that he wanted to make a meaningful song which people will identify with. “Today’s youth will definitely connect with Rangjaye, its about breaking the monotony and taking the plunge to follow one’s dreams,” the source told.

Commenting on Rangjaye, Adhyayan says, “I hope people will identify with the song as its a story of every other person who is stuck in a 9-5 job. Many dreams and aspirations have gone down the drain due to pressure we put on ourselves. In the rat race, we often forget our passion and i hope with Rangjaye, people will try to break the box and do what makes them happy.”

Rangjaye, has been penned by Avinash Chouhan and composed by Harshit Chauhan. The producers Rikant Pittie and Shivanshu Pandey plan to release the track on 15 October 2019. 

