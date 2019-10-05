RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Oct 2019 11:00 |  By Minal Metkari

My songs have stories attached to them, says 'Koi Nahi' fame Rupinn

MUMBAI: Singer and lyricist Rupinn aka Rupin Pahwa, who recently grabbed limelight for his VYRL Originals single, Koi Nahi with Lisa Mishra, is quite happy with the song, he created. In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the artist speaks wholeheartedly about the idea behind the song, VYRL Originals team and on collaborating with co-singer Lisa Mishra.

Also Read: We wanted to move out of the comfort of ballad spaces, says Lisa Mishra on 'Koi Nahi'

 On being asked, how Koi Nahi landed in his kitty, Rupinn shared, “I wrote and composed Koi Nahi with my friends in March. I found myself using the hook 'chalta hai koi nahi' often and figured that it has multiple applications. It was then a process of working backwards and hunting for these specific cute but not so cute moments. The lyrics guided the composition in this case and Nikhil and Srijan wrapped it around in such a global/international sounding production that further helped me distill the message and make the composition crisper.”

The song has a different contemporary essence when compared to other songs created these days.

The singer, lyricist explains, “All my songs have stories attached to themselves, some present themselves without any conscious effort and all I've had to do is just put pen to a paper. A lot of my notes have broken pieces that might never see the light of the day. The hook ‘koi nahi’ is something I use often and thus realised the potential of these two words. It is applicable in a plethora of situations but I chose to make it specifically about the post honeymoon period in any relationship where you really need a lot of 'Chalta hai koi nahi's’.”

“So it's a mix of conscious, researched effort in writing about what resonates with the most number of people and the unconscious involuntary find in Koi Nahi. The vibe, look, feel of the song is fresh. It's an emotion/feeling I haven't explored in my music. It's outright funny in a lot of places which is rare in mainstream music. And two idea of koi nahi - colloquial almost in chalta hai koi nahi and the more personal - tere jaisa koi nahi,” he further added.

Rupinn, who has also penned lyrics of the song, shared the idea behind it.

He revealed, “I was waiting almost impatiently for a friend who was unusually late for a movie, but after meeting her I realised she had her reasons. Before letting irritability set in, I said to myself - chalta hai koi nahi. And then it suddenly took a life of its own where things that make you uncomfortable, cause inconvenience or make you angry - if you just accept them and prepare for them aren't that life changing and maybe you can even step back and laugh about them.”

Commenting on his experience of co-singing and working with Lisa Mishra, Rupinn exclaimed, “I'd written and dubbed the original version of Tareefan and when I heard a female version of it in Lisa's voice done so beautifully, as a writer, it was a thoroughly satisfying experience. I knew I could trust her with my composition/lyrics. It was initially a solo project. Vinit suggested we could make it into a dialogue and it'll be more fun. I suggested I'd like to work with Lisa and they left it on me to convince her and then write for her. It didn't take much as she was instantly hooked on it. It's been a breeze since then. She's an incredible musician and such a goofball like me. Throw Nikhil and Srijan and we just had a blast - starting with writing for her, then dubbing and then finally the video shoot, it was just so easy and fun.”

Further, commenting on his association with VYRL Originals, Rupinn said, “This is my second song with VYRL Originals. I am planning to do a lot more in the coming months. When they say its artist centric, they don't need quotes on the wall, mission statements plastered all over, but they really mean. You walk in to the office, the vibe is so welcoming, but at the same time, music is paramount. They've got a brilliant group of people who are at the top of their game - so it's serious but without a suit.”

“I’ve known Universal Music head Devraj Sanyal since The Stage season 1. He's like God who'd make sure his presence was felt even if we didn't talk daily. I met Vinit who heads VYRL Originals through him. Vinit Thakkar is absolutely remarkable in his grasp of the situation - a business oriented head bursting with creative ideas. The label really takes care of the artists and it begins with him trickling down to every single person in the team,” he further spoke greatly about Vinit Thakkar and Devraj Sanyal.

When asked if he is happy with the response received, the singer exclaimed, “I believe we have great music production, a very light-hearted hummable composition and lyrics that hit home no matter what demographic, geographic location, etc it is. Then we have voices that understand and interpret all that with honesty. Also, actors like Ashnoor and Sunny who look so adorable in the video, the creative design of the video and its execution by Pooja Gujral and Prayrit Seth makes it feel like a dish well cooked. We've received so much love for all the above-mentioned aspects. People are loving the fact that it's clutter breaking. It's nothing like anything in the market, but still so relatable. People are showering their love on YouTube, IG, posting covers, making their versions on Tiktok. A lot of extremely funny memes have already started circulating. It's almost a movement where everyone is bringing their own perspectives, experiences and making the Koi Nahi family bigger.

Watch video here

Lastly, spilling beans on his upcoming projects, Rupinn signed off, “I'm working on new material with Nikhil and Srijan, who are my extremely talented friends/producers who worked with me on Koi Nahi. I'm also looking forward to get into production myself to find more creative expression. I am also writing and composing for other artists as well as I am in talks with other collaborators. There are exciting times ahead.”

Tags
VYRL Originals Lisa Mishra Tareefan Singer lyricist Rupin Pahwa Devraj Sanyal Vinit Thakkar
Related news
News | 04 Oct 2019

Taylor Swift had emotional meltdown after eye surgery!

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift almost had an emotional meltdown after a laser eye surgery.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2019

We wanted to move out of the comfort of ballad spaces, says Lisa Mishra on 'Koi Nahi'

MUMBAI: Lisa Mishra and Rupinn’s VYRL Originals song, Koi Nahi has managed to grab attention of the audience owing to its unique concept.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2019

Freddie Mercury's 'enormous sex drive' revealed in new book!

MUMBAI: Iconic Queen frontman Freddie Mercury had once boasted about his "enormous sex drive", and how he would "go to bed with anything".

read more
News | 03 Oct 2019

'Sinatra of the East' is no more!

MUMBAI: Czech singer Karel Gott, who sold millions of records and was known as the ‘Sinatra of the East’, is no more. He was 80.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2019

Justin Bieber jokes about loveless marriage!

MUMBAI: Singer Justin Bieber joked about having a loveless marriage after his second wedding to Hailey.In a video posted to Instagram Story, Hailey playfully smothers her groom with kisses as he jokes, "get off of me!"

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 37: Stations maintain position

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 37, radio stations didn’t see any major change in its standing.read more

News
Sterling Reserve Music Project launches debutante Vade with love track 'You For Sure'

MUMBAI: Sterling Reserve Music Project has launched You for Sure, a debut track composedread more

News
RED FM declares 'Plastic Ka Pack-Up' in 'Silicon Valley' of India!

MUMBAI:  93.5 RED FM one of the largest and most awarded radio networks, has come-up with a new read more

News
Ishq Jam with Sarthak goes Live for first time; Tulsi Kumar enthralls the Delhi audience with her performance!

MUMBAI: Taking the music and entertainment quotient several notches higher, Ishq Jam wiread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Anweshaa's romantic album 'Mizaaj-e-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supportsread more

top# 5 articles

1
Martin Jensen links up with Malte Ebert on feelgood new single 'I Could Get Used To This'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum DJ and producer Martin Jensen has linked up with fellow Danish artist Malte Ebert on new single I Could Get Used To This....read more

2
Soul pop sensation Veronica Fusaro releases new Ep 'Sunkissed'!

MUMBAI: Veronica Fusaro, the charismatic 22-year old singer / songwriter and soul pop sensation from Switzerland, today released her new 5-track EP ...read more

3
You can't build a fan base if you are fake: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI:  New-generation Bollywood singer Armaan Malik is out with a new single, Tootey khaab and fans are applauding not just his singing skills,...read more

4
Miley shares raunchy pics; poses with pumpkin patch!

MUMBAI:  Picking pumpkins is usually a family-friendly outing for most, but pop star Miley Cyrus has managed to turn the activity into a sexually-...read more

5
Jack Back delivers huge remix of Barbatuques 'Baianá'

MUMBAI: Pablo Fierro’s monstrous edit of Brazilian body percussion group Barbatuques Baianá has been slaying dancefloors across the world all summer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group