We wanted to move out of the comfort of ballad spaces, says Lisa Mishra on 'Koi Nahi'

MUMBAI: Lisa Mishra and Rupinn’s VYRL Originals song, Koi Nahi has managed to grab attention of the audience owing to its unique concept.

In an exclusive interview with RnM, singer Lisa Mishra spoke about the song. She said, “Koi Nahi was created by Rupinn earlier this year as a track for the more settled couples, the ones that are beyond the puppy love phase. It talks about all daily small squabbles that two partners can have and how a ‘koi nahi’ attitude is a key to maintaining a healthy relationship.”

“Rupinn, who had written Tareefan last year, brought the idea to me as a potential duet and after the first listen I knew this is a song I wanted to do. The sound is so fresh and original, I just had to get involved,” she further added.

Speaking about the contemporary vibe of the song, Lisa explained, “It’s got a very fresh and global sound, reminding me of classic pop like Bieber or Ariana Grande. We wanted to push the industry in a new direction and move out of the comfort of ballad spaces.”

Commenting on her experience of working with Rupinn, Lisa exclaimed, “It has been a breeze to work with Rupinn. We’re both very funny and casual people, so it never felt like work for us. One of my favorite memories is that while he was trying to write the lyrics for my portion of the track, he asked his friend’s girlfriend for help so that he could better understanding of what we girls get irritated about our partners.”

Lisa Mishra also commented on her association with VYRL Originals, “I love VYRL originals and am so lucky to call them my home. They are the only leading label with the full intention to push forward non film music and it’s this very focus that sets them apart. They ensure the artists are fully involved in the creative process from composition to video production and push us to be complete artists.”

Further speaking on the response received, the singer exclaimed, “Yes! We are so thrilled to see the response, and lots of the love is coming for our co-stars Ashnoor Kaur and Sunny Chopra, as their fan base is primarily teens and young adults. I think the easy flow and upbeat production is resonating with the younger audience and we’re happy to have their support.”

Lastly, on her upcoming projects, Lisa concluded, “I’m currently working on my next single, hopefully a solo song so my listeners get a fresh take on my voice. Additionally, I’m dubbing for more film songs with the hope that those tracks release within the next year too!”

Meanwhile, Koi Nahi has garnered over eight million views on YouTube.

Watch video here